Ghana: Goldbod Reforms Create 4,866 Jobs · Small-Scale Mining Support Programme Planned for 2027 - CEO

The institutional, licensing and value-addition reforms introduced by the Ghana Gold Board have created 4,866 direct jobs in less than two years, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed.

The jobs comprise 361 public-sector positions and 4,505 private-sector jobs, according to Mr Gyamfi, who delivered the figures in a keynote address at the African Minerals Policy Forum - Mining in Motion 2026.

Mr Gyamfi maintained that the benefits of mining should extend beyond extraction and exports to include local processing, refining, equipment supply, financing, engineering and indigenous enterprise development. Read More.