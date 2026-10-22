Ghana: Ignite Targets African Entrepreneurs With Digital Commerce Model

IGNITE Social Enterprise has announced the expansion of its lifestyle and wellness product ecosystem alongside the official unveiling of its Global Advisory Board, featuring Ghanaian media icon and CEO of EIB Network Group, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as "Bola Ray."

The announcement was made on stage during a regional launch event at the Atlantis Dubai, underscoring IGNITE's mission to connect African micro-entrepreneurs, digital creators, and trade leaders to global social commerce pipelines.

Ghana continues to establish itself as a prominent hub for youth-led enterprise, digital commerce, and innovation across West Africa.

As informal trade transitions rapidly into structured digital economies, IGNITE's social commerce model provides micro-entrepreneurs and brand affiliates with structured training, turn-key digital tools, and consumer product lines to build resilient independent businesses.

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The appointment of Mr Adisi places an influential Ghanaian voice at the strategic core of IGNITE's global roadmap.

"Across Ghana and Africa, thousands of ambitious individuals are seeking practical pathways to acquire digital skills, launch viable businesses, and generate sustainable wealth," Mr Adisi, Global Advisory Board Member at IGNITE, said.

"IGNITE is not merely introducing consumer items; it is architecting an enduring socio-economic ecosystem. By pairing practical AI-based learning platform with curated, high-demand lifestyle products, we are unlocking meaningful earning avenues for local entrepreneurs and elevating African participation in the global marketplace," he said.

On stage at the Atlantis Dubai, IGNITE revealed four core product lines engineered to address everyday modern lifestyle, skin health, and wellness needs.

They are Aria Wellness Pendant, Bright Skincare, Sena Timepieces and brAInify.

The IGNITE Global Advisory Board serves as an independent consultative body guiding ethical corporate governance, sustainable expansion, and cross-border trade ethics across Asia, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Chaired by Malaysian corporate leader Dato' Sri Subahan Kamal, the board unites interdisciplinary leaders including Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, Dr. Beverly Rubik and Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi.