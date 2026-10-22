Ghana: David S. Anthony Declares Bid for NDC Deputy Organiser Position

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), David Selassie Anthony, popularly known as Dee Mayor, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Organiser of the party, pledging to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Anthony said effective mobilisation of party members and better coordination among the party's structures would be central to his agenda if elected.

In a statement announcing his decision over the weekend, he stressed the need to empower constituency and regional organisers to play a more active role in the party's activities.

"I will place grassroots mobilisation and stronger participation by constituency and regional organisers at the centre of my work when I am elected as Deputy National Organiser of the NDC," he stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said sustained engagement with the grassroots was essential to strengthening the party's organisational structures and preparing it for the 2028 general election.

Mr Anthony said his agenda would focus on deepening grassroots participation, mobilising supporters and creating more opportunities for party members to contribute meaningfully to the NDC's development and national progress.contact with party members and communities, saying effective communication between the grassroots and the national leadership was vital to building a cohesive and responsive party.

According to him, empowering constituency and regional organisers would improve coordination, strengthen local structures and ensure that members' concerns were adequately represented in decision-making.

He pledged to intensify mobilisation efforts, support local organisers and promote cooperation across the party's various levels if elected.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining direct

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q