Ghana: GRA Clears Say Cheers of Tax Non-Compliance Allegation

21 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Eugene AMPIAW

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cleared Say Cheers of allegations of tax non-compliance following checks on the company's transactions, attributing the earlier concerns to miscommunication between the authority and the taxpayer.

According to the authority its electronic tax monitoring system had confirmed that the company was compliant, and it was only right that it put the information out in the spirit of fairness in public communication to protect businesses from reputational damage arising from inaccurate information.

Addressing the press in Accra yesterday, after an exercise to clamp down on non-compliant businesses, the Deputy Commissioner of Operations at the GRA, Mr Kwesi Eghan, said the Authority considered it necessary to clarify the matter to prevent further damage to the company's reputation.

He said the GRA revisited the company's premises after it invited the Authority to clarify the concerns and demonstrate its compliance with the relevant tax requirements. Read More.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.