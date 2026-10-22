Ghana: GRA Clears Say Cheers of Tax Non-Compliance Allegation

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cleared Say Cheers of allegations of tax non-compliance following checks on the company's transactions, attributing the earlier concerns to miscommunication between the authority and the taxpayer.

According to the authority its electronic tax monitoring system had confirmed that the company was compliant, and it was only right that it put the information out in the spirit of fairness in public communication to protect businesses from reputational damage arising from inaccurate information.

Addressing the press in Accra yesterday, after an exercise to clamp down on non-compliant businesses, the Deputy Commissioner of Operations at the GRA, Mr Kwesi Eghan, said the Authority considered it necessary to clarify the matter to prevent further damage to the company's reputation.

He said the GRA revisited the company's premises after it invited the Authority to clarify the concerns and demonstrate its compliance with the relevant tax requirements. Read More.