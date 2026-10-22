Ghana: Police Arrest 41 in Lapaz, Chantan Anti-Crime Operation

Forty one people have been arrested in an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected criminal and narcotics related activities at Lapaz and Chantan in Accra.

The Ghana Police Service's Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted the operation at about noon on Thursday, October 15, 2026, recovering quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

Comprising 35 males and six females, the suspects were arrested following searches conducted on them and within the operational areas.

According to the police, investigations are ongoing to establish the source, ownership and intended use of the suspected narcotics, while all 41 suspects remain in police custody assisting the process.