Ghana: Minority Leader Withdraws Defamation Suit Against Goldbod, NEIP CEOs

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has withdrawn his defamation suit against Eric Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Consequently, the suit, which his lawyers filed at the Achimota Circuit Court in August has been struck out as withdrawn.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for the Efutu Constituency and a lawyer sued Mr Adjei for repeating allegations of extortion levelled against him by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Office of GoldBod. Read More.