Rwanda: How Much Does It Cost to Build an F1 Circuit?

The cost of building a Grand Prix circuit is a question now relevant to Rwanda, which is preparing to build a purpose-built venue in Bugesera after securing a 10-year agreement to host a Formula One Grand Prix in the early 2030s.

The project, led by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), will need to meet the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Grade 1 standards required to host Formula One races. The construction budget and the contributions expected from different partners have not been publicly disclosed.

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International projects offer an indication of the scale of investment involved. Building a Formula One circuit can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, with some projects exceeding $1 billion, depending on the facilities, supporting infrastructure and overall scale of development.

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From $150 million to more than $1 billion

International examples show how widely the cost of building a circuit can vary.

According to Italian-American F1 storyteller Vincenzo Landino, Bahrain International Circuit, which hosted its first Formula One race in 2004, cost approximately $150 million to construct, according to Cebarco, the construction company involved in the project.

The development included the track, pit buildings, grandstands, medical facilities, race control and hospitality areas.

Shanghai International Circuit in China, which also opened in 2004, was built at a reported cost of about $450 million. The project involved developing a modern racing complex in Shanghai's Jiading District.

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In the United Arab Emirates, Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island cost approximately $1.3 billion, according to Cebarco. Its facilities include Grandstands, a pit building, a medical centre, media facilities, hospitality areas and other motorsport infrastructure.

The figures are historical costs, not direct estimates for Rwanda. They nevertheless demonstrate that the price of an F1 circuit depends on more than the length of the track.

What drives construction costs?

The racing surface is only one component of a modern circuit.

In an interview with motorsport publication RaceFans, German circuit designer Hermann Tilke, whose firm has worked on several Formula One venues, explained that spectator facilities and supporting infrastructure can account for a substantial share of the budget.

Tilke cited Bahrain as an example, putting its construction cost at about $180 million at the time, excluding the land. He explained that grandstands, toilets, parking, pit buildings, drainage and safety installations can make up a significant proportion of the overall investment.

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Circuits must also meet strict safety requirements covering track design, barriers, run-off areas, medical facilities and emergency response systems. The FIA's Grade 1 classification is the highest circuit licence category and is required for Formula One events.

Other costs depend on the site. Land preparation, access roads, utilities, parking and other supporting infrastructure can increase the total investment, particularly where extensive construction is required.

The scale of the spectator facilities also matters. A venue designed to accommodate large crowds, international teams, media organisations and premium hospitality services will require more infrastructure than one with more limited facilities.

What will Rwanda's circuit require?

Rwanda's proposed circuit will be located in Bugesera, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali, next to the new Kigali International Airport, which is also under construction.

Formula One has said the circuit will be designed to work with the area's natural landscape, using elevation changes to create a challenging racing experience. Design work involves WurzDesign, led by former F1 driver Alex Wurz, and Tilke Engineers and Architects. The final layout is still being developed.

The project forms part of a wider development plan linking motorsport with tourism, infrastructure and commercial activity around Bugesera.

During an interview with The New Times, RDB Chief Executive Officer Jean-Guy Afrika said Rwanda's bid was built around a wider vision that connects the Grand Prix to the airport and tourism development.

He described the project as a long-term investment rather than expenditure on a single sporting event.

"It's an investment. It's not an expenditure for a single event. And it's a long-term investment with several ways in which we expect returns to come back to the economy," Afrika said.

The wider plan includes an airport city expected to accommodate hotels, restaurants, logistics operations, apartments and other businesses. The government expects the Grand Prix to increase demand for accommodation, transport, retail and related services.

However, the circuit's construction cost needs to be distinguished from expenditure on the airport, airport-city development and other infrastructure. The final budget will determine how much is allocated specifically to the racing facility and how much falls under the wider development.

Building is only part of the cost

Constructing a circuit is different from operating it and hosting a Formula One race.

Circuit operators may face annual maintenance costs, staffing expenses, security requirements and other operational expenditure. Race promoters may also pay Formula One an annual hosting fee under their individual agreements.

These payments are separate from the initial construction budget. The hosting fee and other financial terms of Rwanda's agreement have not been publicly disclosed.

Rwanda also intends to use the proposed venue beyond Formula One race weekends.

According to Formula One, the facility is expected to host other motorsport competitions, conferences, major events and entertainment activities throughout the year.

Such activities could provide additional revenue, but the financial outcome will depend on operating costs, demand for events and the ability to attract paying customers and commercial partners.

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The government also expects the project to create employment and develop local expertise in engineering, mechanics, technical support and event management.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also emphasised the importance of training local talent rather than relying entirely on imported expertise.

A look at what it cost to build recent F1 GP circuits

1. Madrid Circuit (Madrid GP): Located in Madrid, Spain, the circuit is scheduled to make its debut in 2026. Its estimated construction cost is €83.2 million (approximately $90 million).

2. Las Vegas Strip Circuit (Las Vegas GP): Located in Las Vegas, USA, the circuit made its debut in 2023. The total investment exceeded $1 billion, including $500 million for a permanent paddock and $240 million for land acquisition.

3. Jeddah Corniche Circuit (Saudi Arabian GP): Located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the circuit made its debut in 2021. Its estimated construction cost ranges from $215 million to $550 million.

4. Lusail International Circuit (Qatar GP): Located in Lusail, Qatar, the circuit was originally built in 2004 at an estimated cost of $58 million. It underwent a major facilities overhaul estimated to cost more than $100 million ahead of its 2023 Formula One race.

5. Baku City Circuit (Azerbaijan GP): Located in Baku, Azerbaijan, the circuit made its debut in 2016. Its construction cost was reportedly under $80 million, with an additional estimated $15 million spent annually on assembling and dismantling the circuit.