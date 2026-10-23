East Africa's Next Wave - 10 Artistes Turning Heads in 2026

East African music is reaching wider audiences through streaming platforms, cross-border collaborations and international releases.

From Rwandan producers building careers as performers to Kenyan experimental rappers and Tanzanian singers finding new audiences, these 10 artistes have recent releases, industry recognition or regional momentum worth following.

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Listed in no particular order, the selection spans emerging acts, independent artistes and musicians whose next moves could expand their reach beyond their home markets.

Joshua Baraka, Uganda

Joshua Baraka is among Uganda's most promising musical exports, blending R&B, soul and Afrobeats.

His 2023 single "Nana" marked a breakthrough, while a remix featuring Joeboy, Bien and King Promise helped introduce the song to a wider audience.

His debut album, 'Juvie,' arrived in late 2025 with Grammy-winning producer JAE5 as executive producer, followed by his first headline concert in Kampala. Baraka has also received regional recognition, including nominations at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

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In 2026, he joined Rwanda's Element EleéeH and Kenya's Bien on "AYAYAAH," released April 22, and collaborated with Rwanda's Kivumbi King on "Stallion," released May 29. The collaborations make him a key link between the region's music scenes.

Baraka has moved from a breakout single to an album-led career while building a catalogue of collaborations across East Africa.

Element EleéeH, Rwanda

Element EleéeH, born Mugisha Fred Robinson, established himself as a producer before stepping forward as a singer. His production credits include Kevin Kade's "Ndi Ready" and "So Close," and his work has made him one of Rwanda's prominent crossover producers.

He won Producer of the Year at the 2025 AFRIMA ceremony, held in Lagos in January 2026, becoming only the second Rwandan to win an AFRIMA prize after Neza Masozera in 2017.

He was also nominated for Best Songwriter in Africa and Best Male Artist in East Africa.

His 2026 momentum has centred on "AYAYAAH," which he produced and performed with Baraka and Bien. The song blends Kinyarwanda, English and Kiswahili and gained traction across East Africa. On September 16, he released "My Dear" through his own label, Eleéesphere Music Worldwide, with distribution by Africori.

He also appeared on Tanzanian artiste Marioo's 2025 album 'The Godson.'

His debut EP, 'Genesis,' was released June 2026.

Element combines production, songwriting, performance and label ownership, giving him greater control over his music as he develops an identity beyond the studio.

Kondela, Tanzania

Born Abdulrahmani Mickidady in Shinyanga, Kondela's is often nicknamed as the "King of Love" thanks to his skills in songwriting and on guitar.

Signed to Lizer Classic's Gogumaga Music, the singer blends Bongo Flava, Afro-fusion and romantic sounds influenced by Kompa.

Audiomack named him among its African Artists to Watch in 2026 alongside Rwanda's Kevin Kade. His debut EP, Love Mode, was released in December 2025, featuring "Day by Day."

In 2026, he released "Raha," followed by "Sanam" and "My Queen." He also performed at Diamond Platnumz's Retro Tour in Mbeya in July and in Comoros in August, expanding his regional reach.

Ariel Wayz, Rwanda

Ariel Wayz began singing at four and studied at Nyundo School of Music from 2016. After fronting Symphony Band, she launched her solo career in 2019. Her breakout single, "Away" featuring Juno Kizigenza, helped establish her name, followed by the 2021 EP Love & Lust and debut album Hear to Stay in 2025.

In 2026, Wayz focused on Kenya, releasing "Call Me" with Fena Gitu on May 27 and "Waiting" with Bensoul on June 12 through Universal Music Kenya. The latter builds on their earlier collaboration, "Mpaka Che."

She was also nominated for Best Female East Africa at AFRIMMA 2026 and announced that "Waiting" had entered the first-round ballot for the 69th Grammy Awards.

Through regional collaborations, Wayz is expanding her reach beyond Rwanda.

Elijah Kitaka, Uganda

Elijah Kitaka began his career as a session drummer before becoming the first male artiste signed to Kampala-based Swangz Avenue in March 2023. The label is also home to Ugandan singer Azawi. Kitaka describes his music as a blend of soul, Afro-fusion and dancehall.

Kitaka's song "Dawa," featuring Kenyan artists Bien and Savara, became an early breakthrough. His subsequent work included the 2025 release Daily Bundle.

In June 2026, Kitaka released "Masterpiece" with Nel Ngabo. The R&B collaboration uses Kinyarwanda, Luganda and English, reflecting the two artists' cross-border appeal. Ngabo submitted the song for Grammy consideration.

Kitaka has also spoken publicly about challenges in Uganda's music industry, including limited copyright knowledge among artistes and a lack of unity within the sector.

tg.blk, Kenya

The Mombasa-born rapper began making music in 2016 while studying abroad, recording and producing in a dorm room before returning to Kenya to develop her sound.

tg.blk's breakout track, "Love Being Used," helped establish a following for music that combines hip-hop, soul, psychedelia and experimental rhythms.

Apple Music selected her for its Africa Rising Class of 2026, a six-artist cohort spotlighting emerging talent from the continent. The programme has previously featured artistes including Tyla, Rema, Tems and Ayra Starr.

She followed a run of singles, including "Clutch My Bag," "Stop It" and "So Bad," with the six-song EP 'Besides You,' released September 18.

tg.blk offers an experimental alternative to more conventional pop and rap releases, while her latest EP and Apple Music recognition give her a stronger platform for reaching new listeners.

Kivumbi King, Rwanda

The Kigali-based rapper, singer, songwriter and producer blends hip-hop, Afro-fusion and melodic sounds. His albums include DID (2021) and Ganza (2024).

In December 2025, he won Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the Isango na Muzika Awards, sparking criticism from rappers who questioned the decision because he had not released a hip-hop project that year. King later said he partly agreed with their concerns.

His 2026 releases include "Ituze," "Move" and "Stallion," featuring Joshua Baraka and Axon. In August, he released "YampayInka" with Burundian artist Kirikou Akili, gaining traction in Rwanda and Burundi.

He has also collaborated with Mike Kayihura on "Sabrina" and "Mama," expanding his regional reach while exploring different sounds.

Elsy Wameyo, Kenya and Australia

Born in Nairobi in 1999 and raised in Adelaide, Australia, Elsy Wameyo has been enjoying a sweet rise from a household name to a regional music revelation as a rapper, singer and producer.

Her music combines hip-hop, soul and traditional African sounds.

Her 2022 EP, Nilotic, won five South Australian Music Awards and earned her recognition through Triple J Unearthed, a discovery platform for independent Australian musicians.

Her debut album, 'Saint Sinner,' followed in July 2024.

Her self-titled EP, 'WAMEYO,' released November 28, 2025, features Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones and received a nomination for Best Independent Hip Hop Album/ EP at the 2026 AIR Awards.

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She has performed at festivals in Europe, including in Copenhagen, and was booked for Adelaide's AdeLOUD in November 2026. She is also working on Nilotic II.

Wameyo brings a rap-led, politically engaged perspective to the list and represents the contribution of diaspora artists to the region's evolving sound.

Vyroota, Uganda

Vyroota is a Ugandan singer whose momentum accelerated toward the end of 2025. His love song"Kunsi" was described by OkayAfrica as Uganda's hottest song in January 2026, following the success of "Nakkiriza," a collaboration with Spice Diana.

"Kunsi" was produced by Bangar Boi, one of Uganda's in-demand producers.

His songs continued to feature in local music chart roundups into the autumn, and promoters have begun taking notice beyond Uganda. In June, organizers of UG Fest in London confirmed his performance for the July 4 event at Newham Leisure Centre.

Vyroota is worth watching as a rising Ugandan act whose current popularity is developing outside the machinery of a major label.

Inès Raguël, Burundi and Tanzania

Inès Raguël is a Burundian-born, Tanzania-based Francophone Afropop singer-songwriter whose music blends French lyrics with Kompa rhythms.

Her sound connects East African pop with Caribbean influences, giving her a distinct place in Tanzania's music scene.

She appeared on Audiomack's African Artists to Watch in 2026 list and won Best Upcoming Female Artist in the Tanzanian category at the EMEA Awards in 2025.

Her 2026 releases include "Pardon," featuring Haitian singer Charlin Bato, on March 18, and "Doudou," featuring Mocco Genius, on July 30. Both tracks lean into Kompa-inspired sounds.

Raguël brings a Francophone and Caribbean-influenced sound to the selection, adding to the range of styles emerging from the region and offering another artiste to follow as her audience develops.