Sudan: African Union Condemns Deadly Drone Strikes in Sudan, Abyei

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) has added its voice to a chorus of international condemnation after reported drone attacks kill scores of civilians in West Kordofan, South Darfur, Khartoum, and Abyei. AU Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The African Union has condemned a series of deadly drone attacks in Sudan and the disputed Abyei area, amid reports that more than 250 people have been killed in strikes over several days.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the UN secretary-general has strongly condemned drone attacks in Abyei on Monday that reportedly killed dozens of civilians, including women and children, near Amiet and Todach markets, and injured many others.

Today, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission, expressed deep concern over the civilian toll of the attacks, which have caused deaths, displacement, destruction of livelihoods, and disrupted access to food, healthcare, and other essential services.

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Media reports citing local and medical sources say about 80 people were killed in El Dibb, West Kordofan, on 18 October, while 23 people died in Nyala, South Darfur, on 16 October. At least three children were reportedly killed in Khartoum on 19 October.

Separately, reports citing local authorities say the death toll from a drone attack on Ameet market in Abyei on 19 October has exceeded 150.

Call to protect civilians

Youssouf called on all parties to stop attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, protect humanitarian and medical personnel, and ensure safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

He also stressed the need to respect Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, urging all parties to refrain from actions that could intensify the conflict, threaten the country's unity, or endanger neighbouring states.

The AU Commission chairperson reaffirmed his support for ongoing regional and international mediation efforts, calling for coordinated action to secure an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and launch an inclusive, Sudanese-led political process.