Sudan Lifts Ban On 46 Imports As Inflation Rises and Dollar Hits SDG 10,300

Khartoum — Sudan has lifted import restrictions on 46 goods as the Dollar climbs to SDG 10,300 and annual inflation reaches 28.29%, deepening pressure on consumers already struggling with soaring food prices.

Sudan's Sovereignty Council chairman Abdelfattah El Burhan has cancelled a cabinet decision banning imports of 46 goods, as Sudan's currency and consumers remain under pressure from rising prices.

Finance minister Jibril Ibrahim says the decision takes account of consumers' needs while providing measures to protect domestic producers. Traders and consumers have reported an immediate fall in some prices following the announcement.

The National Importers' Chamber welcomed the move but called for Prime Minister Kamil Idris to issue a clear, enforceable decision cancelling Resolution No. 74, which introduced the restrictions. The chamber's chairman, El Sadiq Jalal El Din Saleh, said the import ban had disrupted markets and caused substantial losses to importers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, foreign-exchange dealers reported that the Dollar rose on Thursday to SDG 10,200 for buying and SDG 10,300 for selling, an increase of SDG 100 from Wednesday. Experts expect further increases, particularly following the lifting of the import restrictions.

Inflation and food prices rise

Sudan's annual inflation rate rose to 28.29% in September, up from 26.14% in August, while monthly inflation reached 7.5%, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Food and drink prices rose by 17.26% during the month, with annual inflation in the category reaching 36.81%. Annual inflation was significantly higher in urban areas, at 40.35%, than in rural areas, at 21.18%.

War compounds economic crisis

Economists attribute rising inflation to the destruction of Sudan's productive base during the war, growing dependence on imports, the depreciation of the pound, and the use of the customs Dollar to calculate duties. Taxes, customs charges, and transport costs have added to the burden.

The conflict has also prevented many people from returning to agricultural and other productive areas, restricting domestic supplies. Markets remain fragmented between areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while production and supply chains have yet to recover.

The latest figures point to a difficult economic balance: easing import restrictions may improve the availability of goods, but the continuing rise in the Dollar and the cost of food threaten to erode any relief for consumers.