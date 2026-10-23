South Africa: Xenophobia's High Price - Why Concourt's Defence of Refugees Matters for Us All

opinion

The Constitutional Court's refugee judgment protects constitutional rights. Misreading it fuels xenophobia, threatens democracy and imperils the rule of law.

It is remarkable the extent to which a judgment of the Constitutional Court dealing with refugees should be so misread, deliberately or by virtue of sheer legal incompetence, that it could cause so much disquiet, unrest and an egregious attack on our highest court.

A fair reading of this judgment should have prompted congratulations to an independent court which understands the value of constitutional rights, whether for citizens, residents or refugees. The Constitutional Court has followed the normative framework underpinning the Constitution, which this year will celebrate its 30th year.

Sadly, that has not happened. The analysis which is set out below is written for one major reason: to explain the danger which organisations such as "March and March" pose to the future of constitutional democracy in South Africa and the alarming inability or unwillingness of the criminal justice system to deal with people who provoke xenophobic violence at but a glance at 49 carefully reasoned pages.

The future of the court, at least in part, depends on the way its judgments are presented in public discourse.

This case reached the Constitutional Court, which was asked to confirm an order made by the high court, declaring as inconsistent with the...