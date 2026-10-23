Kenya: Mama Lucy Hospital to Boost Diagnostic With New 160-Slice CT Scanner

Nairobi — Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital is set to commission a state-of-the-art 160-slice Computed Tomography (CT) scanner in the coming days, in a move expected to strengthen its diagnostic capacity and improve access to specialised imaging services.

The Philips Incisive CT scanner incorporates artificial intelligence-powered imaging tools designed to streamline scanning procedures, enhance image quality and support faster, more consistent diagnoses.

The equipment is expected to enable clinicians to obtain detailed images for assessing a wide range of medical conditions, helping guide treatment decisions and improve patient management.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital chief executive officer Dr Fredrick Obwanda said the installation was part of ongoing efforts to modernise the facility's medical infrastructure and improve the quality of healthcare available to residents of Nairobi and neighbouring areas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The commissioning of this 160-slice CT scanner is an important milestone in strengthening our radiology department. We are investing in modern diagnostic technology to improve the quality of services we offer, support our medical teams in making informed decisions and ensure patients can access essential imaging services at our facility," said Dr Obwanda.

The Philips Incisive CT system features AI-powered tools, including automated patient positioning, motion-correction capabilities for cardiac imaging and real-time needle tracking to support image-guided interventional procedures.

These features are designed to improve workflow efficiency and consistency in image acquisition while helping medical teams conduct examinations more efficiently.

The scanner also has patient-side gantry controls that allow radiographers to operate many scanning functions from beside the patient, potentially reducing the time required to complete imaging procedures.

According to Philips, its OnPlan workflow can reduce time to results by up to 19 per cent. The manufacturer also reports that 84 per cent of surveyed users experienced improved patient satisfaction, while 91 per cent reported greater consistency in results between users.

The system incorporates dose-management technologies intended to optimise radiation exposure while maintaining the image quality required for clinical assessment. The radiation dose administered in each examination will depend on the scanning protocol, the patient's characteristics and the clinical indication.

The equipment also comes with Philips' 10-year replacement guarantee for its vMRC X-ray tube, marketed as the Tube for Life guarantee, subject to the manufacturer's terms and conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Obwanda said the investment would strengthen the hospital's ability to provide clinicians with detailed diagnostic information and support timely treatment decisions.

"Our goal is to make our services more efficient, reliable and responsive to the needs of our patients. By strengthening our diagnostic capacity through modern equipment, we are working to improve access to specialised investigations and support timely, evidence-based treatment," he said.

CT imaging is widely used in assessing conditions affecting different parts of the body, including the brain, chest, abdomen and blood vessels. The technology enables clinicians to examine internal structures in detail, helping them investigate injuries, identify abnormalities and monitor certain medical conditions.

The new scanner is expected to expand the hospital's capacity to conduct such investigations, although the examinations available will depend on the clinical application and the facility's operational arrangements.

Its installation comes amid broader efforts to upgrade medical equipment and infrastructure in public health facilities, with investments in diagnostic technology playing a key role in improving the delivery of healthcare services.

The commissioning of the 160-slice CT scanner will mark another step in Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital's efforts to modernise its radiology services and strengthen its capacity to meet the diagnostic needs of patients in Nairobi and surrounding areas.