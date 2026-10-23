Somalia: Peace Over Rivalry - Somalia's Future Lies in Cooperation, Not Confrontation With Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Somalia needs a foreign policy that gives its people a better chance of living in peace. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud should place cooperation with Ethiopia at the center of that effort while protecting Somalia's sovereignty and maintaining its wider international partnerships. With so much unfinished work at home, Mogadishu cannot afford to let other governments' rivalries determine its relationship with its largest neighbor.

The stakes are felt most clearly along a shared border stretching more than 1,500 kilometers. For pastoral families, traders, and communities connected by kinship, relations between the two countries are part of everyday life. A diplomatic rupture can mean a closed market, a disrupted journey, or greater insecurity. Those consequences deserve more weight in foreign policy than the visibility of a regional summit.

Somalia has every right to build relations with Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan, and other partners. But each partnership should be judged by what it contributes to Somali security and recovery. Where another government's interests diverge from Somalia's, President Hassan Sheikh must preserve the freedom to choose his country's own course. Closer regional alignment becomes a liability if it draws Mogadishu into disputes with Addis Ababa that it has little ability to resolve or control.

Moving beyond historical mistrust

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This argument requires an honest account of history. Somali mistrust of Ethiopia did not emerge without reason. Under the EPRDF/TPLF-led government, military intervention and influence over Somali political actors left deep resentment. The 2006 intervention, when Ethiopian forces supported the Transitional Federal Government against the Islamic Courts Union, remains a powerful part of that memory. Cooperation will be difficult to sustain if those experiences are dismissed.

As a former member of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives, I believe the region's leaders must take historical grievances seriously without allowing them to decide every future relationship. Communities on both sides of the border need governments willing to acknowledge past harm and negotiate a more dependable partnership.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's arrival in office in 2018 opened the way for a more constructive relationship with Somalia. Although Ethiopian troops continued operating in the country, the change in leadership offered an opportunity to move beyond the political interference associated with the previous administration. The task now is to consolidate that progress through security cooperation agreed with Somali authorities, respect for Somali institutions, and consistent restraint in Somalia's domestic political affairs.

Mogadishu cannot afford to let other governments' rivalries determine its relationship with its largest neighbor."

That responsibility is reciprocal. Ethiopia must respect Somalia's sovereignty, including in any negotiations over maritime access. Somalia should ensure that its territory and foreign partnerships do not support efforts to destabilize Ethiopia. Both governments have a legitimate interest in their neighbor's security, but neither should seek to determine the other's political future.

Somali leadership, shared security

The place of Ethiopian Somalis in national leadership also deserves attention. Ahmed Shide's election as Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives, Adem Farah's responsibilities as Vice President of the Prosperity Party and a federal official with Deputy Prime Minister rank, and Sultan Wolle's appointment as Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands place Somali leaders in positions of substantial national responsibility.

In my view, these appointments reflect confidence in Somali leaders' contribution to Ethiopia's public life. Their importance is especially clear against a history in which the Somali region of Ethiopia was too often viewed through the concerns of security agencies. Representation is a right of citizenship, and its value must ultimately be measured by accountability and improvements in people's lives. Even so, the presence of Somali leaders in senior institutions is a meaningful part of contemporary Ethiopia that should inform a balanced assessment in Mogadishu.

The two countries also share a security challenge that political disagreement cannot remove. Ethiopian forces formally joined the African Union Mission in Somalia in 2014 and have contributed to operations against al-Shabaab. Somalia has acknowledged the sacrifices of Ethiopian soldiers serving within African Union missions. That contribution merits recognition, alongside an insistence that all security arrangements respect Somali authority.

The practical question is how to protect cooperation while Somalia strengthens its own institutions and assumes greater responsibility for national security. Mutual suspicion makes that task harder. When neighboring governments lose trust, armed groups gain room to exploit gaps in coordination. Neither country benefits from a relationship that leaves border communities more exposed.

Case for practical cooperation

President Hassan Sheikh could draw a useful lesson from President Ismail Omar Guelleh's engagement with Ethiopia. Djibouti has given its relationship with Addis Abeba a durable economic foundation through ports, transport corridors, and trade. These interests create reasons to keep talking when politics become difficult. Somalia can pursue a similarly practical approach, shaped by its own circumstances and priorities.

The Ankara Declaration provides a basis for negotiated Ethiopian commercial access to the sea under Somalia's sovereign authority. Such arrangements would require clear terms, transparency, and safeguards for Somalia's long-term interests. Ethiopia, in turn, must pursue access through consent. If those conditions are met, port services and transport links could bring revenue and employment to Somalia while serving Ethiopian commerce.

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For people whose livelihoods depend on regional trade, this is a concrete opportunity. A functioning corridor can connect producers to markets and give businesses a reason to invest. Building those connections would give both governments something valuable to protect when disagreements arise.

President Hassan Sheikh should keep direct dialogue with Addis Abeba open and make clear that Somalia's partnerships serve its reconstruction and security. Prime Minister Abiy should strengthen that confidence through respect for Somali sovereignty and consistent restraint in Somali domestic affairs. Neither leader needs to agree with every policy of the other to recognize the value of a stable relationship.

Somalia's people have paid dearly for prolonged conflict. They deserve diplomacy that reduces the burdens on their recovery. A constructive relationship with Ethiopia will not settle every disagreement, but it can help make the neighborhood safer and create opportunities that confrontation would put at risk. President Hassan Sheikh has good reason to choose that course. AS

Editor's Note: Hirsi Abdulkadir Mohamed served as a member of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives from 2005 to 2010, representing the Jigjiga constituency, the capital of Ethiopia's Somali Region. He can be reached at hirsineero@gmail.com