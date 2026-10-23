Ethiopia: Fighting in Border Town Moyale Spreads to Three More Districts, Exchange of Heavy Gunfire

Addis Abeba — What started as a dispute over the raising of a Somali Regional State flag in Moyale town, Borana Zone, Oromia Region, followed by the killing of a 13-year-old girl on October 18, has escalated into sustained fighting, with security forces from the Oromia and Somali regions exchanging heavy gunfire.

Tensions that had been building since Wednesday night erupted into open clashes on Thursday and spread to parts of Gumi Eldallo, Wachile, and Arero districts in South Oromia, residents and local security officials told Addis Standard.

Moyale town residents told Addis Standard that fighting broke out at dawn on Thursday, around 5:30 a.m., in several locations, including Malab, Chamuk, Bole, Kebele 01, and Waqo Dogo localities.

South Oromia security officials confirmed that the fighting later spread to parts of the East Borana Zone, including Melka Guba kebele in Gumi Eldallo District, Melka Adi and Melka Chophi kebeles in Wachile District, and an area known as Ela Orbi in Arero District.

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A resident of Moyale, Waqo Hussein, claims attempts by Somali Regional State special forces to raise a flag, along with the killing of 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa and unverified rumors of assassination attempt against a city official on Tuesday evening as factors that contributed to the escalation.

Regarding Thursday's fighting, Waqo said, "We took measures to defend and protect ourselves."

A Moyale town official on the Oromia side also said that fighting broke out at dawn in several locations, claiming it as "a war declared on our people early in the morning by forces who have recently been making various provocations."

A Somali resident of Moyale who fled with his family to the Ilu area of Moyale, Kenya, rejected the allegations from the Oromia side but confirmed that the flag dispute was central to the conflict.

"This morning, October 22, it was forces from the Borana side who opened fire on us; they prevented us from raising our flag," he said.

He further alleged that after the fighting began, forces from the Borana side burned houses belonging to Somali (Garre community) residents, along with offices and various signboards.

Another Moyale resident from the Chamuk area told Addis Standard that government-backed Somali Regional forces equipped with heavy weaponry had attacked them. He said residents had identified the alleged attackers through identity cards recovered from deceased combatants and military communication equipment.

Security officials from both sides confirmed casualties and injuries resulting from the fighting. However, while both side claim being provoked, neither side disclosed exact figures for those killed or wounded, citing the need to maintain operational secrecy.

Residents on both sides said the fighting, which began around 5:30 a.m., appeared to ease around lunchtime but continued as of the time this report was compiled.

Fighting spreads to other districts

Residents and officials confirmed that the clashes spread to the East Borana Zone in the afternoon, intensifying in Melka Guba kebele in Gumi Eldallo District, Melka Adi and Melka Chophi kebeles in Wachile District, and Ela Orbi in Arero District.

Transport movement in Moyale has come to a complete halt amid the fighting. Dozens of civilians, particularly women and children, have fled the town, while eyewitnesses and residents from both sides reported that numerous houses had been burned.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Addis Standard also said that, as of the time this report was compiled, neither the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) nor the Federal Police had intervened in the ongoing conflict.

The latest fighting follows days of escalating tensions in Moyale after 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa was killed in an exchange of gunfire on 18 October, amid a dispute over the opening of a new Somali Regional State administration office and the raising of its flag.

Flashpoint

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The killing triggered protests, the closure of businesses, and disruptions to transport services as community elders and security officials discussed removing the flag. The dispute has since escalated into wider violence, with residents reporting casualties, property destruction, and displacement.

Moyale, a flashpoint town administratively shared by Oromia and Somali regions, where areas under the two regional administrations are separated in places by a single lane, has repeatedly experienced clashes linked to territorial disputes between Borana communities in Oromia and Garre communities in the Somali Region. The clashes have resulted in deaths, displacement, and the burning of residents' homes.

Tensions intensified in July and August 2025 after the Somali Regional State approved an administrative restructuring plan creating new woredas and zonal administrations. The move drew protests and criticism from Oromo opposition parties over changes affecting contested territories. Subsequent clashes along the Oromia-Somali border killed residents and displaced more than 288,000 people.