Kenya: Mombasa Port Receives Seven Tankers Carrying Fuel, Palm Oil

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 - Seven merchant vessels are scheduled to call at the Port of Mombasa this week, bringing petroleum products, base oil and palm oil as Kenya continues to rely on seaborne imports to meet domestic fuel and industrial demand.

The vessels include M.T. Bellatrix, carrying more than 21,000 metric tonnes of Shell V-Power petrol, which was scheduled to discharge its cargo at the Kenya Ports Authority's Shimanzi Oil Terminal on Tuesday, according to the port's shipping schedule.

The shipment is being handled by Vivo Energy Kenya, the exclusive importer and distributor of Shell-branded fuels in the country, with the company transporting the premium petrol from Mombasa to inland markets for distribution through its service station network.

The arrival comes alongside shipments of diesel and petrol, underscoring the port's role in supplying Kenya's petroleum market, where imported fuel remains central to transport, manufacturing and other economic activities.

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"After discharge at Shimanzi Oil Terminal, Vivo Energy Kenya stores Shell V-Power at its Mombasa terminal and transports it inland for distribution to Shell Service Stations," the company said.

The firm added that it also transports V-Power from Mombasa to Nairobi using Kenya Railways Corporation rail tankers, as part of its efforts to move the product inland.

Other vessels listed on the shipping schedule include M.T. Bow Lynx, carrying 4,900 metric tonnes of base oil, and M.T. Torm Sublime, loaded with 85,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

M.T. Maria is scheduled to discharge a further 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel, while M.T. Pis Rinjani is carrying 85,000 metric tonnes of petrol. The diesel and petrol shipments are listed for discharge at the Kipevu Oil Terminal II.

The remaining vessels, M.T. Arctic Tern and Melati 3, are expected to discharge palm oil cargoes, a key input for food processing and other manufacturing activities.

Vivo Energy Kenya markets Shell V-Power as a premium petrol formulated to clean engine components and help protect against deposits and corrosion. The company operates a network of more than 350 service stations across Kenya.

The shipping schedule provides details of the vessels and their expected cargoes but does not establish the total volume of fuel available in the domestic market or indicate whether the arrivals will affect pump prices.

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Kenya's retail fuel prices are determined through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority's monthly pricing cycle, which takes into account factors including import costs, taxes, distribution expenses and regulated margins.

The vessels' scheduled calls therefore reflect ongoing supply activity at the country's principal seaport, rather than confirmation of any immediate change in fuel prices.