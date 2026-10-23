Ethiopia Records Tangible Progress in Building Sustainable, Healthy Food System

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is transforming its agricultural sector to deliver affordable, healthy food, create jobs and protect natural resources, Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI) Director General Mandefro Nigussie said.

The 2026 World Food Day was celebrated in Addis Ababa under the theme "Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow," organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP).

The event was attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic community, development partners, researchers, farmers, pastoralists, youth and agricultural innovators.

Addressing the occasion, Director General of ATI Mandefro Nigussie noted that the agricultural sector's contribution to the national economy remains high.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stated that Ethiopia is working with the main priority on accelerating the transfer of technology and innovation within the agricultural sector, further explaining that key emphasis has been placed on expanding irrigation and accelerating agricultural mechanization through policy, program, and institutional reforms.

Furthermore, he added that significant investments are being carried out toward improving market systems and building a sustainable rural economy.

He highlighted that indigenous knowledge of farmers and pastoralists has been integrated to implement climate-smart agricultural practices.

Moving forward, he emphasized that collaboration among the government, regional states, researchers, and development partners is crucial to realizing the transformation of the food system.

Workicho Jateno, Assistant Representative for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Ethiopia, commended the tangible efforts of the Ethiopian government to ensure food security, boost the economy and reduce poverty.

He reaffirmed that FAO will strengthen its partnership with Ethiopia and fully implement its country program framework running through 2030.

The World Food Program (WFP) Country Director for Ethiopia Zlatan Milišić for his part praised Ethiopia's effective achievements in leveraging its youth potential, natural resources, and indigenous knowledge to transform its food system.

The national strategies and policies established by the government in the sector have laid a strong foundation for these efforts, he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further emphasized that coordinated support and collaboration are essential for Ethiopia to sustain its emerging leadership in expanding irrigation, implementing digital technologies and creating an enabling environment for agricultural development.