South Africa: Godongwana Says Coveted Investment-Grade Status Is Now 'Within Reach'

Markets certainly welcomed this version of the MTBPS. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 20 basis points to 8.72% -- a big thumbs-up. By revealing contrast, Mexico's 10-year bond yield is around 9.30% -- and Mexico has an investment-grade rating.

South Africa is on the road back to investment grade rating status and could rejoin that elite club of creditworthy economies by 2028, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Daily Maverick in an interview on Thursday.

BUSINESS REFLECTION Loaded for Bear: MTBPS shines light on lost revenue from missed mining opportunities October 22, 2026 "It's within reach, and I think by 2028 we will have reached that goal... my prayer is to see more upgrades before 2028," the minister said the day after he presented the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which underlined the dynamic duo of rising tax revenues and falling debt - a remarkable turnaround for an economy that plunged into the abyss of junk status a decade ago.

"We think on our side that we have been ticking all of the right boxes. We have managed to focus on our costs religiously and have been able to deliver the outcomes that we have set for ourselves."

All three major credit ratings agencies have South Africa two notches below coveted investment-grade status. Since last year's MTBPS, S&P Global and Fitch both raised South Africa's rating a notch, while Moody's altered its outlook...