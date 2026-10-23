Somalia: Somaliland Government Highlights Trump's Remarks, Diplomatic Progress

Hargeisa, Somaliland, Oct. 22 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland's government has highlighted recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump describing Somaliland as distinct from Somalia, saying the comments have increased international attention and created new opportunities for diplomatic engagement.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal told the Cabinet on Wednesday that Somaliland's international standing had strengthened following President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro)'s recent working visit to the United States.

Speaking during the government's 78th Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, Bakal briefed ministers on recent diplomatic developments, growing international interest in Somaliland and efforts to expand relations with foreign governments and institutions.

According to a statement issued by the Somaliland Presidency, the foreign minister singled out Trump's remarks during an appearance in Youngstown, Ohio, in which the U.S. president acknowledged Somaliland as a country different from Somalia.

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Bakal said the comments had drawn international attention to Somaliland, strengthened its diplomatic visibility and opened opportunities for new international relationships.

The minister described the remarks as an important development in Somaliland's efforts to advance its national interests and secure broader international engagement.

President Irro's recent visit to the United States was also a central focus of the briefing, with Bakal highlighting what he described as diplomatic achievements resulting from meetings and engagements during the trip.

The visit formed part of Somaliland's broader efforts to deepen relations with Washington and promote cooperation in regional security, trade, investment and strategic partnerships across the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland's Foreign Ministry had previously welcomed Trump's remarks in an October 13 statement, describing them as an acknowledgement of Somaliland's distinct political status.

The ministry said Somaliland had maintained its own government, constitution, elected institutions and foreign relations for more than three decades.

Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since pursued international recognition while maintaining its own political and security institutions.

Israel formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025, marking a major diplomatic development in its campaign for international recognition.

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Despite Trump's recent comments, the United States has not announced formal diplomatic recognition of Somaliland.

Bakal also informed the Cabinet that the Foreign Ministry was preparing new diplomatic protocol guidelines for senior government officials undertaking official visits abroad.

The proposed guidelines are intended to establish consistent procedures for foreign engagements and ensure that Somaliland's representatives conduct official visits in accordance with the country's diplomatic standards and national interests.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by President Irro and attended by Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, with ministers also reviewing national security, health preparedness, livestock development, aviation administration and proposed legislation governing the corrections service.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)