Ethiopia's Abiy Unveils Ambitious Nuclear Energy Vision

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct. 22, 2026 (Horndiplomat) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission to review progress in developing the country's nuclear energy programme, highlighting the role of advanced technology in Ethiopia's long-term economic transformation.

During the visit, Abiy said Ethiopia must move beyond meeting its immediate economic needs and invest in scientific and technological development that would benefit future generations.

"Ethiopia's next chapter is about transforming its immense potential and abundant natural resources into tangible development, technological advancement, and shared prosperity," Abiy said in a social media post following the visit.

The prime minister stressed that reliable and sustainable energy was essential to industrialisation, manufacturing, digital infrastructure and broader economic development.

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He said nuclear technology offered Ethiopia an opportunity to strengthen its energy security while supporting scientific progress across several sectors.

Beyond electricity generation, Abiy highlighted the potential applications of nuclear technology in healthcare, agriculture, industry and environmental protection, describing these fields as important areas for innovation and sustainable development.

The Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission is responsible for establishing the institutional and technical foundations of the country's national nuclear energy programme.

Abiy emphasised the importance of developing skilled professionals, strengthening scientific research and transferring technical knowledge to future generations.

During the visit, the prime minister also spoke about Ethiopia's broader development ambitions, saying the country had a responsibility to lay the foundations for the advancement of Ethiopian civilisation.

He said national development should not be limited to addressing immediate needs but should also focus on creating a lasting legacy for future generations across all sectors.

The prime minister underscored the importance of ensuring that nuclear energy development proceeds peacefully, safely, responsibly and sustainably.

Ethiopia's government views nuclear technology as part of its long-term efforts to expand energy capacity, strengthen scientific institutions and support economic transformation.