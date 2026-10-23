Zimbabwe: CBZ, BADEA Sign Intent for Proposed U.S.$50m Zimbabwe Trade Finance Facility

THE Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and CBZ Bank have signed a declaration of intent to establish a proposed US$50 million trade finance facility aimed at improving access to funding for Zimbabwean businesses and supporting growth in productive sectors.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

CBZ Bank managing director Valeta Mthimkhulu and BADEA president Abdulla Khalil Al-Musaibih signed the declaration on behalf of their respective organisations.

The proposed facility is expected to support a range of trade activities and productive enterprises, enabling businesses to expand operations, source inputs, develop export markets and participate more actively in regional and global trade.

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In a statement posted on its X account, BADEA explained that the declaration paves the way for the proposed financing, subject to the completion of the necessary procedures and documentation.

"The Statement of Intent paves the way for a proposed US$50 million trade finance facility from BADEA to CBZ Bank, aimed at expanding access to financing for eligible businesses and supporting trade activities and productive sectors in Zimbabwe, subject to the completion of the required procedures and documentation," the institution said.

BADEA said the initiative reflected its commitment to promoting trade and private sector development across Africa.

"This initiative reflects BADEA's commitment to promoting trade and private sector development across Africa, while contributing to economic diversification, export promotion, import substitution, and sustainable growth in Zimbabwe's key productive sectors," it added.

Although the declaration marks a significant step towards establishing the facility, the proposed funding remains subject to the completion of the required procedures and documentation.

Trade finance plays a critical role in helping businesses bridge working-capital gaps when purchasing raw materials, importing machinery and equipment, fulfilling orders or managing cross-border transactions before receiving payments from customers.

Increasing access to such financing could help Zimbabwean companies manage cash-flow constraints, boost domestic production, expand exports and replace some imports with locally manufactured goods.

The proposed facility also aligns with Zimbabwe's broader efforts to increase private sector participation in the economy, expand industrial capacity and improve the competitiveness of local businesses in regional markets.

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BADEA is already involved in Zimbabwe, supporting sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, energy, water, education, housing and healthcare.