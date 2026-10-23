Namibia: EU Probes N$140,000 Student Payout

The European Union is investigating allegations of the possible misuse of N$140 000 in research project funds involving the Namibia National Students Organisation.

The allegations concern the European Union (EU)-funded Sustainable Strategies in Higher Education Internationalisation Towards Excellence in Namibia (Shine) project, which aims to strengthen Namibia's higher education sector.

The project is a 36-month initiative co-funded by the EU's Erasmus+ Programme launched on 25 March, to strengthen research collaboration, student mobility and graduate employability across Namibian universities.

Some of the partners of the project include the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso), the University of Namibia (Unam), the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Welwitschia University, the International university of Management and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture.

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However, academic and politician Job Amupanda on social media this week claims that Unam had paid N$140 000 from the project directly into Nanso's bank account for the purposes of organising a congress.

Amupanda has called for an investigation into the alleged expenditure and has urged Unam's new council to investigate the matter.

The EU's Erasmus+ programme has an approved budget of about €395 891 (about N$7.3 million).

EU ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins says the delegation is addressing the matter.

"The EU is aware of the allegations concerning one of the partners in the Shine project and is addressing the matter in line with the applicable rules, contractual provisions and established procedures.

"As a matter of principle, the European Union takes any allegation concerning the possible misuse of EU funds seriously.

"Such allegations must be assessed through the appropriate procedures and any findings can only be established on the basis of verified facts. It would therefore not be appropriate to comment further on the substance of the allegations or to prejudge the outcome at this stage," she says.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho says the university takes allegations concerning the use of project funds seriously.

"Considering this inquiry and the allegations raised, the project coordinator will make an early enquiry to Nanso to establish the relevant facts and obtain clarification on the activities and expenditure associated with the project. Any review will follow the project's governance, financial management, accountability and reporting requirements," he says.

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FUND EXPLANATION

Namesho says the grant agreement and consortium assign each partner specific responsibilities, deliverables and an approved budget allocation.

"Funds are transferred to the partner institutions' designated accounts in instalments, subject to implementation and reporting requirements. The first instalment has been paid to the members of the consortium, and the disbursed funds are subject to periodic review on accountability.

"Each partner manages its own allocation and is accountable for keeping proper financial records and complying with Erasmus+ financial and reporting rules," he says.

Newly elected Nanso president Secilia Ambunda says the organisation will not respond on the matter.

"At this point, we are unable to respond to specific questions from journalists. Nanso is in the process of publishing an independent statement that addresses Amupanda's allegations.

"The statement will put into correct context the matters put forward by Amupanda, and after its publication, we will welcome any further questions from the media," she says.