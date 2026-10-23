Uganda: Taxi Drivers Urged to Avoid Shortcuts As Rain Raises Road Safety Risks

Taxi drivers have been urged to avoid shortcuts and prioritise passenger safety during the rainy season, amid warnings that changing weather conditions can make some roads dangerous.

Robert Sekitoreko, vice-chairperson of the New Taxi Park and a leader in the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators (UTOF), said some drivers use alternative routes to deliver passengers quickly but risk exposing road users to danger when heavy rains affect road conditions.

Although shortcuts may help drivers save time, Sekitoreko said motorists needed to exercise greater caution during periods of heavy rainfall.

"Taxi drivers are often tempted to use shortcuts because they want to drop passengers at their destinations on time. However, with the current weather conditions, I appeal to them to avoid such routes and prioritise the safety of everyone on board," Sekitoreko said.

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He also urged passengers not to pressure drivers into using shortcuts, particularly where roads are unsafe.

"Safety should come before speed. We want our drivers and passengers to reach their destinations safely, so passengers should not pressure drivers into taking routes that could put their lives at risk," he added.

Sekitoreko welcomed the government's road rehabilitation and construction efforts, saying improved infrastructure would help address challenges faced by taxi operators, especially during the rainy season.

He urged drivers to remain vigilant when choosing routes and avoid roads that may have become hazardous because of rainfall.

The warning comes as changing weather conditions continue to pose challenges in parts of Uganda. The government has also begun implementing plans to relocate some communities in eastern Uganda affected by the rains.

In a separate appeal, Sekitoreko asked passengers who had lost or forgotten belongings at the New Taxi Park, or in taxis departing from the facility, to contact the park's office to establish whether their items had been recovered.

He cautioned that anyone claiming lost property would be required to provide sufficient proof of ownership to prevent fraudulent claims.

"We encourage passengers who have lost or forgotten their luggage to visit our office and check whether their belongings have been handed in. However, they must provide proof of ownership so that we can return the items to the rightful owners," he said.

Sekitoreko said the initiative was intended to help passengers recover their belongings while ensuring that recovered items were handed to their rightful owners.

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He reiterated the importance of cooperation between taxi operators and passengers in promoting safer journeys and responsible conduct within public transport facilities.