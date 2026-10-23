Uganda: Agroecology Week to Promote Indigenous Foods and Traditional Seeds

Farmers, policymakers and agricultural stakeholders will gather for a four-day Agroecology Week aimed at promoting indigenous foods and traditional seeds as part of efforts to strengthen food security and encourage climate-resilient farming in Uganda.

The event, scheduled for October 27-30, 2026, is being organised by Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Uganda in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, and other partners.

It will provide a platform for farmers, researchers, policymakers and agroecology practitioners to share knowledge, showcase traditional food varieties and explore sustainable responses to challenges affecting agricultural production and food prices.

Edward Mukiibi, executive director of Slow Food and chairperson of the PELUM Uganda board, said preparations were underway and urged members of the public and other stakeholders to participate.

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Mukiibi said the programme would feature three major activities focusing on agroecology, market systems, indigenous foods and traditional seeds.

"On October 27, 2026, we will hold the eighth National Agroecology Actors' Symposium, followed by the fifth Agroecology Market Systems Expo on October 28. The 16th Annual Indigenous Food and Traditional Seed Fair will take place on October 29 and 30, with a focus on preserving climate-resilient indigenous foods and traditional seeds," Mukiibi said.

He said the activities would enable participants to exchange experiences, showcase their work and discuss ways to strengthen sustainable food production.

The event comes amid concerns about food affordability and the resilience of Uganda's food systems. Rising fuel and transport costs can increase the cost of moving agricultural inputs and produce, placing additional pressure on farmers and consumers. However, the extent to which these factors have contributed to current food prices varies by commodity and location.

Joseph Taremwa, chief executive officer of Agro-Tourism, said the Agroecology Week would provide practical learning opportunities to help participants understand and respond to challenges affecting food production and access.

"There will be a lot of practical learning during the event. Participants will have an opportunity to explore approaches that can help address food security challenges and improve the sustainability of agricultural production," Taremwa said.

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He emphasised the importance of sharing practical knowledge that farmers and other stakeholders could apply in their communities.

Josephine Luyimbazi, country director of PELUM Uganda, also highlighted the need to address challenges affecting food systems amid concerns over rising food prices.

Organisers say promoting indigenous foods and traditional seeds can help preserve local agricultural knowledge and crop diversity while encouraging farming practices suited to changing climatic conditions.

Locally adapted crop varieties can offer farmers additional options in the face of variable rainfall and other climate-related stresses. Their contribution to food security, however, also depends on access to land, markets, water, agricultural extension services and suitable storage facilities.

Through the symposium, market systems expo and traditional seed fair, participants will have an opportunity to showcase agricultural innovations, exchange knowledge and explore ways to strengthen markets for agroecological products.

Organisers hope the event will strengthen collaboration among farmers, agricultural organisations, policymakers and development partners, while encouraging wider adoption of sustainable farming practices and the preservation of traditional seeds and indigenous food varieties for future generations.