Uganda: Ibanda District Distributes 50,000 Tree Seedlings to Restore Degraded Landscapes

Ibanda District has distributed more than 50,000 tree seedlings to restore degraded landscapes and promote environmental conservation, with officials urging residents to ensure the trees survive and mature.

The initiative targets degraded areas, particularly hills affected by human activities where limited replanting and other conservation interventions have left landscapes vulnerable to further degradation.

Ibanda District Natural Resources Officer Elly Kirya said the distribution was part of efforts to rehabilitate damaged landscapes and encourage communities to take an active role in protecting natural resources.

"Many of our hills have been degraded by human activities, yet there have been limited efforts to replant trees and restore these areas. We believe that planting more trees will help us rehabilitate the affected landscapes and protect the environment," Kirya said on Thursday.

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Kirya urged residents to plant the seedlings in suitable locations and care for them to ensure they survive and grow to maturity. He said proper management would be essential to achieving the intended environmental benefits.

Ibanda District Natural Resources Secretary Valerian Nkesiga also called on residents to embrace tree planting and make environmental conservation a priority in their communities.

"Residents should welcome this initiative by planting the seedlings and looking after them. Distributing trees is only the first step; we must ensure they grow well so that they can serve their intended purpose," Nkesiga said.

The district expects the initiative to contribute to the restoration of degraded hills and strengthen environmental protection. However, the long-term impact will depend on the survival of the seedlings, appropriate species selection and continued care, including protection from grazing, fire and other threats.

The distribution therefore marks an initial step in landscape restoration, with sustained community involvement needed to translate the planting exercise into lasting environmental gains.