Nigeria: Abducted Pastor Found Dead in Plateau, Four Others Killed in Fresh Attacks

22 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Onuado Cynthia

Pastor Hills Emmanuel, who was abducted by gunmen while travelling from Jos to Bokkos in Plateau State, has been found dead, while at least four other people were killed in separate attacks across the state.

Emmanuel was kidnapped alongside Pastor Gabriel Joseph Dipak on Friday after gunmen mounted a roadblock along the Barkin Ladi-Bokkos Road and intercepted a minivan conveying nine passengers.

Witnesses said the attackers stopped the vehicle and forced the two pastors out. The incident reportedly occurred less than a mile from military checkpoints along the route.

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Emmanuel's body was discovered on Saturday near the scene of the abduction.

The deceased was a former pastor with Dunamis International Gospel Centre and the founder of The Wonderful Grace of God Evangelical Ministry in Bokkos.

However, Dipak remained in the custody of his abductors as of Saturday, with the kidnappers reportedly contacting his family.

The abduction and killing occurred amid renewed violence in Plateau State, where at least four other people were reportedly killed in separate attacks across three local government areas on the same night.

The latest incidents have heightened concerns over insecurity in the state, particularly attacks on travellers and residents in communities affected by recurring violence.

This is a developing story; further details about the circumstances surrounding Emmanuel's death and the identities of those killed in the separate attacks were not immediately available at Press time.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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