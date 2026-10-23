Malawi: MCP Sounds Alarm Over Corruption Claims, Power Cuts and Fuel Chaos

Malawi's main opposition party has launched a blistering attack on the government, claiming corruption, economic turmoil and a leadership vacuum are pushing the country deeper into crisis.

The Malawi Congress Party says President Peter Mutharika's continued absence on a private trip to South Africa has fuelled public anxiety at a time when fuel shortages, blackouts and medicine scarcities are wreaking havoc across the country.

At an explosive press conference in Lilongwe, MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu painted a grim picture of a nation under pressure.

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He accused the administration of failing to provide clear leadership while allegations of corruption and mismanagement continue to circulate.

Kunkuyu claimed public confidence was being eroded by controversial government appointments and the handling of high-profile legal cases, warning that perceptions of selective justice could damage Malawi's international reputation.

But it was the country's worsening economic problems that formed the centrepiece of his attack.

According to the MCP, prolonged fuel shortages have disrupted businesses and public services, while foreign currency shortages have made it harder to import critical supplies.

The opposition also warned that hospitals are facing severe shortages of essential drugs, leaving vulnerable patients at risk.

Meanwhile, rolling blackouts and water shortages have left households and businesses struggling to function.

Barbers, welders and mill operators are among those reportedly feeling the squeeze as outages stretch for hours at a time.

The MCP is now demanding urgent intervention, warning that public frustration is reaching dangerous levels.

"Malawians want leadership," Kunkuyu said.

And with the President away and the Vice-President largely silent, the party says many are asking an increasingly uncomfortable question: who exactly is in charge