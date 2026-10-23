South Africa: Fuel Retailers Warn Relief Falls Short - South African News Briefs - October 23, 2026

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Fuel Retailers Say R10bn Relief Offers Little Ease

The Fuel Retailers Association has said that the government's R10 billion fuel levy relief package will cushion consumers against rising fuel prices but offer little relief to retailers, reports EWN. From November 4, petrol prices will be reduced by R1.50 a litre and diesel by R3, before the relief decreases to R1 for petrol and R1.50 for diesel from December 2. Association representative Henry van der Merwe warned that fuel prices could still rise sharply in November, with tensions around the Strait of Hormuz adding uncertainty to global oil markets. Declining fuel sales are also putting pressure on retailers, forcing some rural filling stations to close at night to cut costs, while jobs are increasingly at risk.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Concerned Over Attacks on Foreign Nationals

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KwaZulu-Natal police have raised concerns about ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in parts of Durban and urged communities to report incidents, reports SABC News. A foreign national was killed after allegedly being assaulted by a crowd of about 50 people in the Durban central business district. Police also received reports of an attack on a foreign national in the Point area, as well as an incident involving a company in Essenwood that assists with permit applications in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda condemned the violence. He said that while people have the right to protest, attacks and killings are criminal offences. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

Murder-Accused Woman Awaits Psychiatric Evaluation

The Bellville Magistrate's Court is set to receive an update on the psychiatric evaluation of 63-year-old Aletta Rose, who is accused of murdering her 80-year-old sister in March, reports EWN. Rose allegedly decapitated her sister and dismembered her hands. Her case has been repeatedly postponed because she has been unable to access the district surgeon for a court-mandated forensic psychiatric assessment, despite being referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in June. The Western Cape Health and Wellness Department said the hospital, the province's only facility authorised to conduct such evaluations, has 391 beds but just 17 approved for forensic psychiatric observations, including two for female accused. Rose has remained fifth on the waiting list since August, while 416 accused are awaiting forensic assessment across the system.

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