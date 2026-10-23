Nigeria: Bill to Empower NUC to Strengthen University Accreditation Processes Passes Second Reading At Senate

The bill seeks to strengthen the NUC's regulatory framework, promote global best practices in university education, and encourage innovation and research.

A bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the National Universities Commission (NUC) Act to strengthen the commission's regulatory powers and modernise university accreditation processes has passed second reading in the Senate.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage during Thursday's plenary after the bill received majority support in a voice vote.

After the passage, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund for further legislative scrutiny and a public hearing.

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The executive-sponsored bill, presented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), seeks to strengthen the NUC's regulatory framework, promote global best practices in university education, and encourage innovation and research.

It also seeks to strengthen enforcement measures against universities that violate the commission's guidelines and procedures, while establishing the NUC as the apex body responsible for accrediting academic programmes in Nigerian universities.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Bamidele said the proposed legislation would modernise the existing law, which he described as outdated in the face of significant changes in the higher education sector.

"As at today, the existing Act has become outdated in light of significant transformations in the higher education landscape, including the proliferation of private universities, the rise of transnational education, rapid technological advancements, globalisation of education, and evolving national development priorities," he said.

"Therefore, the Bill seeks to repeal the obsolete provisions and enact a modern, comprehensive legal framework that aligns the commission's mandate with contemporary realities for more effective regulation, enhanced quality assurance, and sustainable development of university education in Nigeria," he added.

Mr Bamidele said the proposed law would also promote university autonomy by balancing regulatory oversight with greater institutional freedom in academic and administrative matters, thereby reducing undue interference.

He added that the bill would modernise the commission's governance structure by updating the composition and functions of its board, improving operational efficiency and incorporating digital tools to enhance transparency.

The senator stated that the legislation would also facilitate internationalisation and partnerships by establishing a clearer framework for foreign investment in university education, international collaborations and the attraction of world-class academics and students.

He further said the bill would address funding and sustainability challenges in the sector by introducing provisions to support diversified funding sources and improve resource management.

The NUC

The NUC was established in 1962 as an advisory agency in the cabinet office of the then federal government. It became a statutory body in 1974, giving it a formal legal mandate to coordinate and regulate university education in Nigeria.

The commission is responsible for setting minimum academic standards, approving academic programmes, coordinating the establishment of degree-awarding institutions and ensuring quality assurance across the Nigerian university system. It also advises federal and state governments on university education and accredits academic programmes to ensure they meet prescribed standards.

Under its accreditation process, the NUC deploys panels of experts to assess universities' curricula, academic staff strength, physical facilities, equipment and other resources required to run approved programmes. Based on the findings, programmes may receive full accreditation, interim accreditation or be denied accreditation, depending on their compliance with the commission's minimum standards.

Where a programme fails to meet the required standards, the commission can deny or withdraw its accreditation and direct the university to stop admitting new students into the affected programme. The commission also monitors compliance with its regulatory requirements and can take further action where institutions operate outside approved guidelines.

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In cases involving unlicensed institutions, the NUC has announced closures and warned members of the public against enrolling in such establishments. However, the accreditation of an individual academic programme is distinct from the licensing or closure of an entire university, which involves separate regulatory and legal considerations.

The proposed legislation comes amid significant changes in Nigeria's higher education landscape, including the expansion of private universities, the growth of cross-border education and the increasing use of digital technologies in teaching and learning.

The bill seeks to update the legal framework governing the commission's operations and strengthen its capacity to enforce academic standards, improve quality assurance and respond to emerging challenges in university education.