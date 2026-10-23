Nigeria: Cost of Living - Abiodun to Cut Food Prices, Expand Bus Fleet

press release

The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to workers' welfare and policies aimed at improving the living conditions of residents.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to introduce a government-backed bulk food purchase scheme to reduce the cost of essential commodities, while promising to expand the state's mass transit fleet to ease transportation challenges facing workers and other residents.

Abiodun disclosed this during a stakeholders' meeting with organised labour representatives from the Ijebu axis in Ijebu-Ode, where he reaffirmed his administration's commitment to workers' welfare and policies aimed at improving the living conditions of residents.

The proposed bulk purchase scheme, which will be implemented through the planned Gateway Trading Corporation, is designed to enable residents to access essential food items and household commodities at more affordable prices through government-supported purchasing arrangements.

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The governor said the initiative was conceived in response to the rising cost of living and followed a suggestion by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hameed Ademola-Benco.

He explained that bulk purchasing would enable the government to negotiate more favourable prices for essential commodities, thereby providing economic relief to households facing rising food costs.

According to him, the initiative could also stimulate competition in the open market, as traders may be encouraged to review their prices in response to the availability of essential goods at lower rates through the government-backed platform.

Abiodun assured the labour leaders that his administration would work towards making the scheme operational, stressing that government policies must address the practical economic challenges confronting workers and other residents.

On transportation, the governor promised to increase the number of mass transit buses available to government workers and members of the public.

He said the planned expansion was in response to concerns raised by organised labour over the need for more buses to ease daily commuting, reduce transportation costs and improve the movement of workers and residents across the state.

Abiodun explained that improving public transportation remained an important part of efforts to enhance workers' welfare and reduce the financial pressures associated with daily travel.

The governor also addressed concerns raised by the labour representatives over leave allowance and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), assuring them that the issues were receiving the necessary attention.

On education, Abiodun described teachers as indispensable to the growth and development of Ogun State, noting that their responsibilities extended beyond classroom instruction to character formation, discipline and the preparation of young people for responsible leadership.

He said the quality of education in any society depended largely on the competence and commitment of its teachers, adding that their influence played a significant role in shaping the future of individuals and the nation.

Reflecting on his personal experience, the governor said quality teaching and proper upbringing had helped shape his values and contributed to his journey in life.

He disclosed that his administration had constructed and renovated about 1,600 classrooms, employed hundreds of teachers over the past seven years and introduced reforms aimed at improving teaching and learning in public schools.

Abiodun commended Ogun teachers for their performance, which he said had earned them recognition and awards at national and international levels.

He also applauded students from the state for their achievements in academic competitions and educational assessments, describing their performance as a reflection of the efforts of the government, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to sustain high educational standards.

The governor said the meeting was convened to appreciate organised labour for its support since the inception of his administration and to provide an opportunity for constructive engagement on issues affecting workers and the wider public.

He commended the labour leaders for their contributions and suggestions, stressing that regular consultations with stakeholders were essential to developing policies that addressed the needs of the people.

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In their separate remarks, the Ogun State NLC Chairman, Comrade Hameed Ademola-Benco; the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akeem Lasisi; and the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Sewakanu Noah, alongside other labour leaders, commended the governor for what they described as development across various sectors of the state.

The labour leaders acknowledged the administration's payment of salaries and allowances, regular promotions and settlement of outstanding gratuities and pensions.

They, however, called for a review of the Contributory Pension Scheme, the establishment of a Ministry of Labour Affairs and increased subventions to tertiary institutions.

The labour leaders also pledged their support for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence in the party's leadership.

They said they needed "someone who will serve with dignity, beautiful at heart and beautiful in character."