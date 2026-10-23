Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Galmudug Leaders

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday congratulated newly elected Galmudug regional leader Liibaan Ahmed Hassan and his deputy, Abdiwali Ibrahim Garyare, following their victory in the regional leadership election.

In a statement, Barre described the outcome as a historic achievement and wished the two officials success in carrying out their responsibilities.

He prayed for their success in fulfilling the national duties entrusted to them, particularly their obligations to the people of Galmudug.

The prime minister also praised Galmudug's parliamentarians and parliamentary leadership for conducting the election in the regional capital, Dhusamareb.

Barre said the vote had been conducted transparently and in accordance with Somalia's constitutional and electoral requirements, describing participation in the electoral process as both a right and a civic responsibility.

He expressed hope that the regional administration and its people would remain united and continue building on the progress achieved in Galmudug.

The election marks a new phase in the leadership of the central Somali regional state, which has a strategic role in the country's federal political system.