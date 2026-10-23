Somalia, Uganda Sign Labour Agreement to Protect Workers' Rights

Mogadishu — Somalia and Uganda have signed a bilateral labour agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation on employment, regulating recruitment and protecting workers' rights in both countries, Somalia's labour ministry said.

Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Professor Salim Alio Ibro, and Uganda's Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde, signed the agreement, according to the ministry.

The deal seeks to establish clearer procedures for recruiting citizens of the two countries, ensure fair and transparent employment practices, and improve the safety and welfare of Somali and Ugandan workers.

It also sets out responsibilities for employers and procedures governing employment contracts, while providing safeguards against abuse and unlawful exploitation, the ministry said.

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The agreement further provides for closer cooperation between relevant institutions in both countries, alongside mechanisms to monitor implementation and address labour disputes in accordance with their respective laws and regulations.

The arrangement comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen labour market governance, improve protections for workers and expand employment opportunities through international cooperation.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for managing cross-border recruitment and promoting more accountable employment practices, although the ministry statement did not specify when the provisions would take effect or provide details on implementation timelines.

Protecting migrant workers from exploitation and ensuring transparent recruitment procedures are important challenges for countries seeking to expand access to overseas employment.

The agreement reflects efforts by the Somali federal government to improve labour administration and strengthen safeguards for citizens seeking work, including through cooperation with foreign governments.

Further details on the agreement's practical implementation, including recruitment procedures and monitoring arrangements, were not immediately available.