Nigeria: Atiku Demands Publication of 103m Voters' Register Ahead of 2027 Election

Former Vice President and ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded the immediate publication of the preliminary voters' register by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), questioning the credibility of the electoral body's preparations for the 2027 general election.

Atiku alleged that the register was unavailable on INEC's online portal during the announced public scrutiny period of October 9 to 15, despite the commission's announcement that Nigeria had more than 103 million registered voters.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said the failure to make the register accessible raised concerns about transparency and voters' ability to identify errors.

"INEC has announced more than 103 million registered voters. Nigerians went to its portal to inspect the names and found an empty page. That is an outrage. A figure cannot answer an objection. A press announcement cannot tell a voter whether her name has been omitted. Show Nigerians the register," he said.

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Atiku cited Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which he said requires the voters' register to be displayed at registration areas and online for public scrutiny.

He also questioned what he described as conflicting statements about the display of the register, alleging that INEC's chairman reportedly said on October 5 that the exercise had already been completed, while the public was subsequently informed that it would take place from October 9 to 15.

"Which statement is true? Where was the register published? For seven full days, or for no days at all? INEC must produce the dates, the links and the records of access," he said.

The former vice president also raised concerns about Section 63(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, which he said permits a returning officer to count a ballot paper without INEC's official mark if satisfied that it came from a book supplied to the polling unit.

He questioned the safeguards for verifying the origin of such ballot papers and preventing electoral fraud.

"Nigerians cannot be denied access to the voters' register before election day and then be asked to accept unmarked ballot papers after voting. INEC must set out enforceable safeguards against counterfeit ballots, and the National Assembly must close any loophole that leaves the authenticity of a vote to an officer's unsupported assurance," Atiku said.

The statement also accused INEC of failing to respond to inquiries about the identities of companies awarded contracts to print sensitive election materials.

Atiku maintained that the ADC and its presidential candidate had the right to demand transparency from the electoral commission over the procedures that would guide the 2027 presidential election.

Addressing President Bola Tinubu directly, the former vice-president linked the controversy to the economic and security challenges facing Nigerians.

"You will not add an unseen voters' register to their suffering and call it a route to another four years in office," he said.

Atiku further alleged that INEC's conduct had created opportunities for manipulation by preventing voters from checking additions, removals and omissions from the register.

He called on the commission to publish the register by local government, area council and ward, explain the conflicting dates and provide voters with the opportunity to challenge false entries and restore omitted names.

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"Anything less is an assault on the credibility of the 2027 election," he said.

The former vice president also urged Nigeria's international partners, election observers and democratic institutions to pressure INEC to comply with the law before election day.

"I call on Nigeria's international partners, election observers and democratic institutions to press INEC publicly to comply with the law. Do not wait until election day to ask whether this contest is credible. Demand access to the voters' register now. Ask how every ballot paper will be authenticated. Transparency before the vote is as essential as scrutiny of the results afterward," he said.

He said by insisting that access to the voters' register was fundamental to protecting citizens' voting rights.

"The right to vote begins with the right to know that your name is on the list. INEC must stop hiding behind a blank screen. Publish the register. Open it to scrutiny. Answer the country," Atiku said.