Nigeria: Tinubu Backs Local Engineers to Unlock Gas Pipeline Capacity

ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to unlocking Nigeria's gas resources to power industries, improve electricity supply, create jobs and boost export earnings, backing indigenous engineering firms to play a greater role in major energy projects.

The President spoke against the backdrop of Lee Engineering Group's construction of two compressor stations designed to enable the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) to operate at its full capacity of 2.3 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving the Founder and Chairman of Lee Engineering Group, Chief Dr Leemon Ikpea, at the State House, Abuja.

He reaffirmed his administration's Nigeria First policy and urged international oil companies operating in the country to provide more opportunities for competent Nigerian engineering and manufacturing firms to participate in major energy projects.

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Lee Engineering is handling the engineering, procurement and construction of two midline compressor stations in Edo State.

Although the ELPS II expansion increased the pipeline's designed capacity from 1.1 billion to 2.3 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, the compressor stations are required to raise operating pressure and enable the system to deliver at its full capacity.

The project is expected to strengthen gas transportation to power plants and industries along the pipeline corridor, support increased supplies to neighbouring West African countries through the West African Gas Pipeline, and create opportunities for additional export earnings.

Tinubu said the Nigeria First policy must translate into more contracts for capable indigenous firms, greater use of locally manufactured equipment and the creation of skilled jobs for Nigerians.

He encouraged international oil companies to build stronger partnerships with Nigerian engineering companies that had demonstrated the capacity to deliver complex projects.

The President also highlighted his administration's 2024 executive orders and presidential directives on local content compliance, contracting costs and approval timelines, describing them as measures to attract investment, reduce delays and expand opportunities for Nigerian businesses.

Ikpea commended the President's Nigeria First policy, disclosing that Lee Engineering's fabrication yard in Warri, Delta State, was manufacturing some components for the compressor stations.

He said the facility housed some of the industry's most advanced fabrication equipment.

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Ikpea added that Nigerian companies had invested significantly in modern equipment, technology and skilled personnel, enabling them to undertake complex engineering, procurement and construction projects previously handled by foreign contractors.

He said greater participation by indigenous firms would help retain more jobs, expertise and economic value within Nigeria.