Nigeria: Govt to Bar Defaulting Contractors From Public Procurement for Five Years

The Federal Government has directed the strict implementation of the National Guideline on Debarment of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, with reference number 59780/S.2/B/585.

This is according to a statement by Ngozi Anyaelezu, Acting Head of Public Relations, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), in Abuja on Thursday.

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Anyaelezu said that the guidelines provide for the exclusion of defaulting contractors from public procurement for up to five years.

She said the circular mandated all Accounting Officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure full compliance with the guidelines.

"It aims to prevent fraud and corruption in contract execution by ensuring that contractors who violate the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, are promptly reported and excluded from further participation in government procurement."

The guidelines said that the BPP may initiate debarment proceedings following findings from its reviews, surveillance or audits, or based on a properly supported recommendation from a procuring entity approved by its Accounting Officer.

It provides that an affected contractor must be notified of the allegations and given 10 working days to respond, with provision for a limited extension in appropriate circumstances.

"Where the Debarment Committee establishes a case against a contractor, it may impose a debarment period of between three years and five years.

"A debarred contractor will be prohibited from being invited to bid for or awarded Federal Government contracts.

"The contractor will also be barred from conducting government business as an agent or representative of another contractor, consultant or service provider."

The guideline further provides that the name of every debarred entity will be entered into the BPP database and published on the Bureau's website, the Federal Tenders Journal and other relevant platforms.

It, however, allows for the reinstatement of debarred contractors after the expiration of the sanction, subject to an application supported by evidence of reform.

"The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in public expenditure.

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"All Accounting Officers are to ensure that the guidelines are brought to the attention of Tenders Boards, Procurement Planning Committees, procurement departments and all officers involved in public procurement."

Meanwhile, following the circular, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General of the BPP, said the guideline was designed to eliminate corrupt, fraudulent and non-performing contractors from the public procurement system.

Adedokun said the measure would safeguard public funds and promote value for money in government expenditure.

He said that the government would no longer tolerate compromises that undermined the integrity of public procurement processes.

The director-general said that any Accounting Officer or procuring entity that bypassed the debarment registry or violated the provisions of the Public Procurement Act would face administrative and legal sanctions.

"Moving forward, all procuring entities are mandated to verify compliance," he said.

He said the guidelines identify several grounds for debarment, including offering money, gifts or other benefits to influence procurement decisions, and providing employment or financial benefits to procurement officials for improper purposes.

"Other grounds include conviction for fraud relating to public contracts, falsification of documents, and wilful or persistent failure to fulfil contractual obligations.

"It also allows the Federal Government to consider for debarment contractors already sanctioned by multilateral organisations," he said.

(NAN)