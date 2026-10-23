Nigeria: As 2027 Elections Beckon, What Can Nigeria Learn From Botswana's Less Costly Presidential System?

As Nigeria prepares for another expensive Presidential Election in 2027, Dr Adekunle Osibogun delivered a paper to at the 5th Annual SADC Law Conference at the University of Botswana where he examined Botswana's constitutional experience and raised a question that deserves greater attention in Abuja: must the election of an African president necessarily involve a separate, expensive nationwide presidentially contest?

The Botswanan experience suggest that there may be a better alternative. For nearly six decades, the Southern African country has operated a constitutional system in which the President is not elected through a separate direct nationwide presidential ballot of the kind familiar to Nigerians. Instead, presidential selection is tied to elections to the National Assembly. Parliamentary candidates may declare which presidential candidate they support and a presidential candidate who commands the support of more than half of those elected to the Assembly is declared President. If no candidate obtains the required support, the newly elected National Assembly meets to elect a President.

The significance of this arrangement for Nigeria is brought into focus in the paper delivered by Dr Osibogun, where he examines comparative constitutionalism and Botswana's continuing constitutional transformation. The paper argues that African countries should increasingly study one another's constitutional experiences instead of instinctively looking to Western or Eastern capitals for answers. "Africa must also compare with Africa," it argues. For Nigeria, approaching the 2027 presidential election, that proposition could hardly be more timely. Nigeria operates almost at the opposite end of the spectrum from Botswana. Under Nigeria's Constitution, the President seeks a nationwide popular mandate. To be elected in a contest involving two candidates, for example, a candidate requires the majority of votes cast as well as the constitutionally prescribed geographical spread. The democratic case for such a system is readily apparent: the President governs the entire federation and therefore receives authority directly from voters across the country. But that choice comes with substantial institutional, financial and political costs.

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INEC's own report shows that the total figure spent on the entire 2023 general election was approximately N355.3 billion, and the 2027 general elections is expected to cost more. This illustrates the enormous public resources required to administer Nigeria's nationwide electoral architecture. INEC's current election calendar schedules the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, with governorship and State House of Assembly elections following on February 6. As that election approaches, Nigerians will once again confront the formidable logistics of organising voting across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside the security, technology, personnel and administrative requirements of conducting a nationwide poll. The question Botswana poses for Nigeria is therefore worth considering: is the direct election of a president the only democratic way of producing a nationally legitimate executive?

Botswana provides an intriguing counterpoint precisely because it is hardly a country synonymous with chronic constitutional instability. Since independence in 1966, Botswana has experienced a degree of political and constitutional continuity unusual on the continent. The paper identifies a potential virtue in the Botswanan arrangement, whereby a separately elected president possesses an independent national mandate, which can strengthen democratic legitimacy, but may also encourage the personalisation of political power in some constitutional environments. Botswana, by contrast, ties presidential authority more closely to parliamentary support. That leads Dr Osibogun to pose a provocative question: has Botswana's system contributed to political stability while avoiding some of the costs and political tensions associated with separate presidential elections elsewhere in Africa?

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It is a question, rather than a conclusion. Botswana's stability cannot simply be attributed to the method by which it elects its presidents. Its political culture, institutions, economic history, party system and traditions of public deliberation all matter. Indeed, that is one of the central warnings of the paper: constitutional institutions cannot simply be lifted from one country and planted in another in the expectation of producing identical results. But the comparison is nevertheless instructive for Nigeria.

Dr Adekunle Osibogun

University of Buckingham,Buckingham, United Kingdom.[email protected]08079405819Facebook: adeosibogun.bucksInstagram: adekunleosibogunLinkedin: adekunle-osibogun