Nigeria: 2027 - Group Targets 10,000 Supporters for Tinubu's Campaign Flag-Off in Kaduna

Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a political support group backing President Bola Tinubu, says it plans to bring 10,000 supporters from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Kaduna rally.

Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a political support group backing President Bola Tinubu, says it is targeting 10,000 supporters from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the flag-off of the president's 2027 re-election campaign in Kaduna State.

The group said the mobilisation was aimed at demonstrating its organisational capacity and strengthening grassroots support for Mr Tinubu's re-election bid.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Edwin Olofu, the group's head of media relations, quoted its Director-General, Badaru Abubakar, as saying the mobilisation would be coordinated through the movement's national leadership, state coordinators and grassroots structures.

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He said the group was engaging supporters at the state, local government and community levels to ensure the targeted turnout.

Mr Abubakar, a former governor of Jigawa State, described the campaign flag-off as an opportunity for supporters of the president, party stakeholders and allied political groups to demonstrate their commitment to his second-term ambition.

He also said the event would allow A4A members to reaffirm their support for Mr Tinubu's political agenda and strengthen cooperation among supporters across Northern Nigeria.

The director-general urged state coordinators and local mobilisation teams to intensify preparations, expand grassroots engagement and maintain effective communication ahead of the event.

He called on members to keep activities peaceful and orderly, emphasising the importance of discipline and coordination to achieve the mobilisation target.

The statement did not specify which states the 10,000 supporters would come from or how they would be transported to Kaduna.

The president is expected to arrive in Kaduna on Saturday with seven governors from the North West states, national party leaders, and their supporters.

PREMIUM TIMES observed security personnel deployed across the state metropolis ahead of the event, to be held at the State Township Stadium.