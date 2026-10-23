Nigeria: Peter Obi Promises Support As Family Buries NDC Supporter Killed in Enugu

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported sporadic shootings at the airport and the NDC secretariat in Enugu State on 10 October during the party's governorship campaign flag-off.

The remains of Ifeanyi Nwolie, a supporter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) who was killed by suspected thugs in Enugu State, have been laid to rest.

Mr Nwolie, 43, was buried on Thursday amid tears at his home town in Affa, Udi Local Government Area of the South-eastern state.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that political thugs attacked NDC supporters at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Emene, Enugu, on 10 October and carried out sporadic shootings at the party's secretariat in Enugu State during the party's governorship campaign flag-off.

This newspaper gathered that Mr Nwolie died days after the attack following a gunshot injury sustained during the incident.

'You will not be alone'

The 2027 presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, the NDC governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chinyeaka Ohaa, and the senatorial candidates of the party in Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi states, as well as other NDC candidates and supporters attended the burial.

Speaking at the burial, Mr Obi appealed to the family to endure the loss, saying God knows the reason for every incident.

He described Mr Nwolie's death as "a sad and irreplaceable loss." Mr Obi assured the bereaved family that they would not be abandoned.

"We have come here to you, Mama, and we're all your children now," he told the mother of the deceased in Igbo language.

"It is true that the Ifeanyi whom you used to see daily is no longer alive."

Turning to the rest, he said: "And the family, you will not be alone. We're now members of this family."

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, promised that he and the NDC members would henceforth be part of the family and the larger community.

'Don't engage in violent politics'

Mr Obi also urged NDC members and candidates not to engage in violence while playing politics, insisting that the goal of politicking is to seek the development of society, not to kill or harm others.

"The only thing we're seeking in government is the development of the nation.

"We don't approve of killing somebody because we are doing politics. We don't want it to happen again. This is for the NDC and other parties," he said in Igbo.

"If you're campaigning, tell the people your plans. I don't do violent politics."

NDC governorship candidate speaks

Also speaking, the NDC governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr Ohaa, said the party was still mourning Mr Nwolie's death.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and also consoled the family.

"We're here to mourn. I am only thanking everyone who came here today to join hands to perform the normal burial ceremony of our brother," he said in a combination of Igbo and English languages.

Background

Some suspected political thugs attacked NDC supporters in Enugu State on 10 October.

The attack began at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Emene, Enugu, where hundreds of supporters had gone to welcome the NDC governorship candidate, Mr Ohaa, who arrived at the airport ahead of the official flag-off of the party's campaign.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that many supporters were either attacked with planks or shot at, while others were harassed by the attackers.

Apart from the attack, several vehicles belonging to the NDC supporters were damaged by hoodlums.

The attack continued at the NDC secretariat in GRA in Enugu.

The following day, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, claimed findings showed that the NDC attempted to gather at the airport without approval.

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Mr Onyia, a professor, denied allegations that the state government was responsible for the attack.

But in a statement on 12 October, the Secretary of the NDC in Enugu State, Emmanuel Nebo, said the government's claim that the NDC attempted to hold the campaign flag-off at the airport without approval was false.

"Our supporters only gathered at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport to welcome Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaeto upon his arrival.

"The main Campaign Flag-Off event was scheduled and held at his campaign office in GRA, Enugu, not inside the airport," he said.

The NDC secretary said although the planned airport event was "simple," the party had already formally notified all relevant security agencies.

The police in Enugu State would later order an investigation into the incident.