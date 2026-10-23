Tanzania: Top Tanzanian Opposition Figure John Pambalu Charged With Treason

VOA
Tanzania on map
23 October 2026
allAfrica.com

A senior official of Tanzania's main opposition party, Chadema, John Pambalu, has been charged with treason, an offence that carries a potential death penalty.

Pambalu, a member of the party's national council and former youth wing leader, is accused of seeking to disrupt the 2025 general election through protests intended to intimidate the government.

He is the second senior Chadema figure to face treason charges after party leader Tundu Lissu.

The charges come amid a wider crackdown on government critics following the October 2025 elections, which President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially won with 98% of the vote. Opposition groups and rights organisations say about 2,000 people were killed during the subsequent protests.

A government-initiated inquiry put the death toll at 518. Chadema was excluded from the election, and party officials have vowed to continue challenging the government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.