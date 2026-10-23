Botswana Renews Efforts to End Malaria

Tlokweng — President Advocate Duma Boko says across Africa, End Malaria Councils are renewing efforts to bring to an end the surge of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) through concerted efforts.

Therefore, President Boko said Botswana was joining that vanguard.

Officially unveiling the Botswana End Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Council in Tlokweng on October 22, President Boko adopted an African innovation of mobilising domestic resources and driving strategies toward elimination of Malaria and NTDs.

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President Boko said the Botswana End Malaria and NTDs Council campaign carried a simple and powerful declaration: Zero Malaria and NTDs Starts with Me!

He said every effort invested in malaria elimination should yield compounding returns in economic growth, productivity and human potential

"Long before modern administrative structures existed, our forebears built governance around the kgotla, a space where leaders and citizens deliberated as equals until a shared decision was owned by all," said President Boko.

He said all stakeholders should join hands and have an unshakeable resolve to eliminate Malaria.

"If Cabo Verde managed to achieve WHO Malaria-free certification in 2024, Botswana can do it as well. My goal is to stand before you before my term ends, alongside the World Health Organisation, to announce that Botswana is officially certified Malaria-Free," he added.

He said the launch of the Council was the declaration of a new chapter in the history of the country. President Boko said Malaria and NTDs posed a threat to the country's socioeconomic progress, yet could be eradicated.

He said the mandate was to accelerate efforts for global elimination by 2030 aligned with the WHO Global Technical Strategy and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

"Over time Botswana has scaled sown malaria numbers through its dedicated health workers, resilient health systems and community vigilance. However, we are facing a perfect storm of shifting climate patterns characterised by fluctuating and unpredictable rainfall and rising temperature which push malaria into new regions and seasons," he said.

President Boko said the other challenges were biological threats where parasites and mosquitoes developed resistance to drugs and insecticides.

He said international donor funding has also been shrinking which compelled nations to rely on themselves.

President Boko said efforts were also reversed by people who refused to cooperate with Malaria elimination programme personnel.

"In the first few months of this year alone, Botswana recorded roughly 1 000 household refusals for indoor spraying in the North-West District and another 2 500 homes that could not be reached. Each one of those homes represents a break in our national shield. These challenges command us to step up with greater urgency, accountability, and absolute unity," he said.

Giving a national context, Assistant Minister of Health, Mr Lawrence Ookeditse said the council was founded with a clear, unwavering purpose to mobilise multi-sectoral leadership, secure sustainable financing and accelerate progress toward eliminating Malaria and NTDs in Botswana.

Mr Ookeditse said it demanded government and society's response which was the principle at the heart of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance's continental campaign : Zero Malaria and NTDs Starts with Me!" which Botswana activated during the launch.

Mr Ookeditse said the National Malaria Strategic Plan 2025-2029 carried a vision as simple as it was ambitious, a Malaria-Free Botswana.

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He said its target year for zero local transmission was 2029, after which WHO certification required three consecutive years without a local case.

"I want to draw your attention to the very first strategy under the very first objective Plan of the establishment of a high-level End Malaria Council. Our plan explicitly names this Council as the mechanism through which political commitment is sustained and resources are mobilised. What we launch today was written into our national strategy long before this room was booked," added Mr Ookeditse.

He said the council was not a new bureaucracy and did not replace the ministry or duplicate the National Malaria Programme but was the apex convening table through which society's response would be organised, resourced and held accountable.

BOPA