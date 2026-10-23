Nigeria: Security Operatives Guard Tinubu's Billboards Ahead Campaign Launch

Security personnel are protecting campaign posters and billboards of President Bola Tinubu in Kaduna ahead of his expected visit to the state on Saturday.

The deployment comes ahead of the planned flag-off of the 2027 presidential campaign in Kaduna, with security operatives stationed at strategic locations across the metropolis to prevent possible vandalism of campaign materials.

Daily Trust gathered that personnel of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among those assigned to protect the posters and billboards, particularly along major roads leading to the Kaduna Township Stadium, the venue of the expected rally.

Although no immediate response to our reporter's enquiry on what necessitated the deployment by the statement government, a security operative deployed for the assignment told Daily Trust that some personnel had been selected to guard the campaign materials from the Township Stadium area to Kawo.

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"We were assigned alongside KASTLEA marshals to protect Tinubu's billboards and posters from being vandalised before the campaign rally. Our duty is mostly at night because that is when the youths can carry out such acts," he said.

The source added that the assignment followed a circular issued by their unit directing some personnel to provide security for the campaign materials.

Meanwhile, our correspondent who monitored security arrangements across the metropolis observed police officers and plain-clothes operatives stationed at major roads and roundabouts, where they maintained vigilance over motorists and other road users.

Police patrol vehicles were also sighted around the venue of the expected rally and along Ahmadu Bello Way, including the roundabout near the former NEPA office.

Armed police officers were also observed around the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital roundabout as security preparations intensified ahead of the visit.

President Tinubu is expected to be joined by governors from the seven states in the North-West for the campaign-related event in Kaduna.

The rally is expected to draw party supporters and other political stakeholders to the state.

Kaduna stadium gets new look ahead of flag-off

The Kaduna Township Stadium, venue of tomorrow's All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off, has been given a facelift ahead of the arrival of President Bola Tinubu and governors from the seven North-West states on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The about 8,000-capacity stadium has been repainted and decorated with APC flags ahead of the event.

A visit to the venue showed that roads leading to the stadium had also been adorned with billboards and posters of President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

Inside the stadium, the conveniences, pavilion and other facilities had been prepared for guests expected to attend the campaign rally.

The stadium shares a boundary with the Kaduna State Police Command headquarters, while vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police Force's special response team were seen stationed around the entrance, indicating heightened security ahead of the event.

The venue has also been restricted to the public ahead of the rally, with APC flags flying and the premises decorated with green lawns and campaign posters of the president.

A Kaduna resident, Umar Abdullahi, said the stadium had taken on a new look ahead of the event.

"They have decorated the place with APC flags and billboards of the president and other political aspirants. The whole stadium has a new look," he said.

He added that security personnel, mostly policemen, had been sighted around the venue.

The stadium is located outside major residential areas, with most buildings around it occupied by government ministries, agencies, a hospital, courts and police barracks.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the APC's 2027 presidential campaign flag-off and Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has expressed satisfaction with preparations for the event.

Balarabe spoke with journalists on Wednesday evening after inspecting facilities at the Kaduna Township Stadium alongside members of her team.

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"I'm comfortable with what has been done so far; we have the holding area, the conveniences are ready, the pavilions are ready. What remains is the markings for the different states," she said.

The deputy governor said the committee had held extensive discussions on security arrangements before, during and after the rally, involving experienced security professionals at both state and federal levels.

She said attendees would be screened before being allowed into the stadium and assured them of their safety during the event.

Balarabe added that the committee expected a large turnout of party members and supporters from across the country, noting that the North-West remained an APC stronghold.

Also speaking, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said mobilisation was ongoing, adding that hotels and service apartments across Kaduna metropolis had been fully booked.

Maiyaki said the state was privileged and honoured to host the presidential campaign flag-off, adding that residents were eager to welcome President Tinubu.