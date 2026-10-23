South Africa: The Mini Budget Keeps SA Diplomacy Afloat, but Structural Rot Still Festers

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement offers Dirco a temporary lifeline, but underlying governance failures, unstaffed embassies and decaying overseas properties show South Africa's diplomatic corps remains deeply in crisis.

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, handed the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) an extra R793-million, lifting its budget vote (the allocation Parliament approves for it) from R7.23-billion to R8-billion. This may look like a vote of confidence, but reading the fine print reveals it's closer to a life-support drip.

Almost none of that increase expands what South Africa can do abroad. R346-million simply covers foreign exchange losses, the extra rand cost of running 115 missions whose bills are paid in foreign currency. Another R304-million pays for South Africa's interim chairship of the Southern African Development Community, a role it picked up off the normal rotation in November 2025 when Madagascar's government collapsed, and which the main Budget never fully funded. Treasury classifies both as expenditure of an exceptional nature, which is Budget language for money a department could not plan for and cannot avoid.

In the same window, the Auditor-General handed Dirco its second consecutive qualified audit, meaning the auditors could not vouch for parts of its accounts and, for the first time, a "material irregularity" - the formal finding that a breach of rules...