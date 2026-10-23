South Africa: Ignore Doctored Election Poster Naming 'Mpho Makaka' As EFF Candidate in Mangaung Municipality

Ignore doctored election poster naming 'Mpho Makaka' as EFF candidate in Mangaung municipality

IN SHORT: This election poster names "Mpho Makaka" as the Economic Freedom Fighters' candidate for ward 22 in Mangaung municipality in the Free State province and shows him with a distorted face. But the name does not appear on official candidate lists, and the image appears to have been edited.

A poster shared on X in September 2026 appears to show one of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) candidates ahead of South Africa's local government elections.

The poster lists the candidate as "Mpho Makaka" for ward 22 in Mangaung municipality, in the Free State province.

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It shows a man in the EFF's signature red overalls, with a swollen-looking head and stretched facial features.

The post, which has over 20,000 views and 230 likes, reads: "The EFF is disgusting & grotesque."

On 04 November, South Africans will head to the polls to elect leaders across 257 metro, district and local municipalities. (Note: Read Africa Check's explainer on the elections here.)

No such candidate

The Independent Electoral Commission published certified candidate lists on 16 September. The list of Free State candidates does not include anyone named "Mpho Makaka".

Several websites list the EFF's candidate for ward 22 as Rebahona Thato Seonya.

The EFF's mayoral candidate for Mangaung is Sam Matiase.

Signs the poster is manipulated

A reverse image search only returned results for the same manipulated poster. And it matches the look and layout of genuine election posters for ward candidates representing the EFF.

But there are several signs that the poster has been edited. For example, the distortion is confined to the man's face. The head is very wide at the cheeks and jaw, and narrows sharply at the neck, while the forehead has a prominent dome shape. This is consistent with a warp or stretch effect.

The ears are not visible, appearing blocked from view by the stretch effect. The face is also glossy, while the clothing and background are flat, indicating a lighting mismatch.

Fake posters during elections

Doctored posters and other materials imitating parties or candidates are a recurring feature of election season in South Africa. In March 2026, a fake poster claimed an "illegal" immigrant man would be a candidate in an upcoming South African by-election.

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In October, a graphic used the Democratic Alliance's correct logo, branding, and colouring, creating the impression that the party created and shared it. Instead, it was created using artificial intelligence tools.

Fake posters can mislead voters about which candidates are standing in their ward or make it seem as if a party published something it did not. They may also expose real people to ridicule. In this case, the caricature-style poster echoes a long history of images used to dehumanise black people.

For more fact-checks, explainers and analyses, visit Africa Check's hub on South Africa's 2026 local government elections.