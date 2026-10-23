Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Over 5,000 in Nationwide Stock Theft Crackdown

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has arrested 5 780 people under a nationwide operation targeting stock theft and related offences with Harare recording the highest number of arrests.

The operation, code-named "Stock Thief Hot Pursuit" began on 1 October and had resulted in 86 arrests for stock theft and 5,694 for other stock-related offences by 14 October.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was yielding positive results across the country.

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"The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Operation 'Stock Thief Hot Pursuit', which commenced on 1st October 2026, is yielding positive results countrywide," Nyathi said.

Harare recorded 1 860 arrests, followed by Mashonaland West with 701 and Mashonaland Central with 604.

Bulawayo recorded 536 arrests while Mashonaland East had 481, Manicaland 445, Masvingo 418 and the Midlands 391.

Matabeleland South recorded 244 arrests while Matabeleland North had 100.

The police also reported recovering 117 cattle, 31 goats and 23 donkeys during the operation.

Other recoveries included 1 554kg of beef, 102.5kg of chicken, 160kg of fish, 21.5kg of goat meat and 31kg of pork.

Police also recovered three kilogrammes of trotters, three road runners, 7kg of mincemeat and 2kg of sausages.

Of those arrested, 5 698 reportedly paid deposit fines, 56 were taken to court and 25 were detained.

One person was released into the custody of their parents.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements of livestock, particularly at night.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the movement of cattle and other livestock is prohibited at night," Nyathi said.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious livestock movements through the police National Complaints Desk.