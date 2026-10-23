South Africa: 'I Am Tired of Living in Pain' - Woman With PMOS Struggles to Access Specialist Care

Young Gauteng woman's decade-long struggle with PMOS and endometriosis.

Despite repeated clinic visits, she battles to get a gynaecologist referral.

Years of chronic pain have affected her physically and mentally.

24-year-old Regomoditse Kgomo has struggled to access specialist treatment for polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) and endometriosis through Gauteng's public healthcare system since losing her medical aid in 2023. Despite repeated clinic visits and three requests for a referral at different clinics, she says she has been unable to see a gynaecologist.

"I am tired of living in pain," she told Health-e News.

Kgomo was diagnosed with PMOS at 14 and endometriosis just over a year later. She says this followed years of abdominal pain and medical investigations. In 2019, when she was 17, she underwent surgery at Mediclinic Legae Hospital in Mabopane to remove ovarian cysts and treat endometriosis.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I honestly thought the operation itself was the full treatment, that once the cyst was removed, that part was done. I did not realise I still needed ongoing medical care to manage the underlying conditions themselves," she says.

From private to public healthcare

Kgomo previously received private healthcare treatment through her father's medical aid scheme but lost her cover in August 2023 when she turned 21. She says healthcare workers at Ikhutseng Clinic in Klipgat in Tshwane appeared unfamiliar with her conditions when she sought treatment for her symptoms in 2023.

"I was in extreme pain when I arrived. I told them about my two conditions and the surgery I had undergone, but it seemed they were not familiar with those conditions," she says.

She says she was tested for pregnancy and infections but given only paracetamol for pain. Later in November of the same year, Kgomo experienced heavy menstrual bleeding for about three months.

She says she reported the bleeding to Soshanguve Block TT Clinic twice during the first two months, but claims healthcare workers sent her home without providing adequate treatment. Kgomo says by the third month, when she became weak and pale, she visited KT Motubatse Kopanong Clinic in Soshanguve South on a Sunday, but was told her condition was not an emergency.

"They told me I was not an emergency and that they could not help me. I was told to come back during the week. I find it difficult to understand why these clinics operate only for emergencies on weekends when they should ideally be accessible 24 hours a day," says Kgomo.

Kgomo says she returned to the clinic the following day, but did not receive treatment for her heavy bleeding.

"I explained my situation repeatedly, yet the nurse only asked if I had any symptoms regarding my blood pressure and that was all. She did not respond to anything else I told her and gave me no attention at all regarding the bleeding," she says.

Still waiting for specialist treatment

Kgomo says by the time she had turned 21, she had also been diagnosed with hypertension and insulin resistance, and healthcare workers at the time had explained that these conditions are often associated with PMOS or endometriosis. She says she had been taking hypertension medication while still in private care.

But Kgomo says her experiences within the public healthcare sector discouraged her from returning to the clinics she had visited previously. She says she stopped seeking medical care for a period during 2024 and most of 2025, and she also stopped taking her hypertension medication during this time.

"Even when I told them my blood pressure felt uncontrollably high and that the medication was not helping, they would not try changing the treatment. I saw no point in spending my whole day standing in a queue just to receive medication that was not working for me," she says.

Kgomo says she returned to Ikhutseng Clinic in November 2025 after developing pneumonia and received treatment for that, and also resumed treatment then for hypertension. However, she says she still has not received treatment specifically for PCOS or endometriosis despite asking for a referral letter to a specialist.

"Once again they ran tests and asked me the same question about whether I have children. At the moment, the only treatment I receive from Ikhutseng Clinic is my hypertension medication. I do not receive any treatment for my hormonal imbalances or my other conditions."

Living with chronic pain

Kgomo continues to experience abdominal pain, excessive facial hair growth, headaches, sleep difficulties and weight problems. She says she has not menstruated since 2023. Kgomo believes if she receives appropriate treatment for PMOS it will improve her insulin resistance and bring her hypertension under control, and reduce the need for long-term treatment for these conditions.

She says she has requested a referral letter to consult a gynaecologist three times, most recently at Ikhutseng Clinic in October 2026. According to Kgomo, one nurse suggested she seek private treatment.

"She explained that through the public system it would take a very long time and I would end up spending money anyway," Kgomo says. "I appreciated her being straightforward with me, but my challenge is simply that I do not have the money for private healthcare."

"I honestly do not know what else I can do."

Kgomo is studying Information Science through the University of South Africa (Unisa). She says her symptoms have affected her confidence, social life and studies, although she continues to achieve distinctions.

"PCOS affects every part of me. It is not just internal. It shows on my body, and it shapes how I think and feel too," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Health South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She says she has considered psychological counselling but believes her immediate priority is appropriate medical treatment.

"I feel like I do not need someone to listen to my story. I need someone to help balance my body so I can feel like myself again," she says.

Health-e News repeatedly approached the Gauteng Department of Health for comment on Kgomo's experiences at the three clinics and the process for obtaining specialist referrals. No response had been received at the time of publication.

Understanding PMOS and endometriosis

PMOS is a hormonal condition that can cause irregular or absent periods, excessive hair growth and difficulties with ovulation. It is also associated with insulin resistance, an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

An adult diagnosis needs two of three features: raised androgens, either clinically or on a blood test; irregular or absent ovulation; and either polycystic ovarian morphology on ultrasound or a raised anti-Mullerian hormone.

Endometriosis is a separate condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, often causing severe pelvic pain, heavy or painful periods and fertility problems.

Neither condition has a cure, but symptoms can be managed through medication, hormonal treatment and, in some cases, surgery. Ongoing medical care is important.