Uganda: Museveni Launches New Military Facilities Under Uganda-Russia Defence Partnership

President Museveni has commissioned and launched a series of military facilities, equipment and training infrastructure developed under Uganda's defence cooperation with Russia.

The activities took place during a two-day engagement with a Russian delegation led by Lieutenant General Aleksandr Kshimovskii. The programme covered military training, marine security, modern warfare technology and equipment maintenance, with the installations intended to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

President Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, began the programme on Wednesday, October 21, at the Mechanised Warfare College in Kalama, Mubende District, before proceeding to the 15 Marine Brigade Pier in Entebbe.

On Thursday, October 22, he visited the 154 Marine Battalion School at Kalangalo before concluding the programme at Magamaga Cantonment in Jinja District, where he commissioned a mechanised major repair facility valued at $53 million.

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At Kalama, President Museveni launched a digital multimedia training classroom designed to prepare military crews to operate the BRDM-2MS armoured reconnaissance vehicle.

The facility will enable personnel to familiarise themselves with the vehicle's capabilities and operating systems before proceeding to practical training.

In Entebbe, the President commissioned marine operational assets and supporting infrastructure, including surveillance radar, eight boats, a floating dock, protective barriers, marine workshops, firefighting equipment, specialised vehicles, a field ambulance and training facilities.

The installations are expected to strengthen maritime surveillance, improve operational readiness and enhance the UPDF's capacity to respond to security threats on Uganda's waters.

At the 154 Marine Battalion School in Kalangalo, President Museveni urged the military to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), automation and advances in science and technology to improve its ability to respond to emerging security threats.

"Advance on the issue of technology, embrace new technology, more automation, more AI, more range because we need to upgrade it overall," he said.

The President emphasised that modernising the armed forces requires continuous investment in technology, alongside the development of technical skills and operational capacity.

He noted that technological advancement should be accompanied by efforts to equip military personnel with the expertise needed to operate and maintain sophisticated equipment effectively.

At Magamaga Cantonment in Jinja District, President Museveni commissioned a mechanised major repair facility valued at $53 million, donated by the Russian government under the bilateral defence cooperation framework between Uganda and Russia.

The facility is expected to strengthen the UPDF's capacity to maintain and repair military vehicles and other equipment, reducing the challenges associated with servicing complex military machinery.

President Museveni thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian delegation for the support.

"First of all, I really want to thank His Excellency President Putin and the Russian delegation for this gift of $53 million worth of equipment," he said.

He noted that Russian assistance extended beyond the Magamaga facility to include military training infrastructure at Kalama, marine security facilities in Entebbe and capabilities at Kalangalo.

According to the President, the installations are intended to enhance the armed forces' ability to detect threats, protect personnel, maintain equipment and operate more effectively in different environments.

However, he stressed that Uganda should not only acquire modern military equipment but also develop the technical expertise required to operate, maintain and eventually manufacture it locally.

"We should not only get the good equipment but also learn from them," he said during the commissioning of the marine facilities in Entebbe.

At Magamaga, President Museveni called for consideration of local production in partnership with Russian technical experts, saying such cooperation could help Uganda build domestic manufacturing capacity.

"But these materials, I think, were made in Russia. What if we made them here with the Russians?" he asked.

The proposal underscores the importance of technology transfer and skills development in strengthening Uganda's long-term defence capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign maintenance and manufacturing services.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, thanked President Museveni for strengthening Uganda's relations with Russia and commended Russian technical experts for their contribution to the development and equipping of the military installations.

He credited the President's engagement with the Russian leadership with sustaining diplomatic relations and creating opportunities for cooperation, particularly in defence and military technical assistance.

"Your continued engagement with the Russian leadership has sustained the cordial diplomatic relations between our two countries and opened avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in defence and military technical assistance. We thank you most sincerely," Kiwanuka said.

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He added that the Russian government's contribution had supported the development and equipping of several defence installations across Uganda.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and the UPDF leadership pledged to ensure that the facilities were properly utilised and maintained to achieve their intended objectives.

The head of the Russian delegation, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Kshimovskii, reaffirmed Russia's commitment to continued military technical cooperation with Uganda.

He said Russia was prepared to continue supporting Uganda with the equipment needed to strengthen its defence capabilities.

"We shall continue to develop mutual cooperation between Uganda and Russia. Russia is ready to supply the necessary equipment," he said.

The two-day programme highlighted the scope of Uganda-Russia defence cooperation, encompassing military training, marine operations, modern warfare technology and the maintenance of armoured fighting vehicles.

The events were attended by UPDF brigade commanders, junior officers, representatives of sister security agencies and local leaders.

The commissioning of the facilities marks another step in Uganda's efforts to modernise its armed forces, strengthen military technical capacity and explore opportunities for domestic defence manufacturing through international partnerships.