Zimbabwe: Teen Who Axed Aunt to Death Over Witchcraft Suspicions Acquitted of Murder

An 18-year-old man who killed his 60-year-old aunt with an axe over witchcraft allegations has been acquitted of murder by the High Court after psychiatric examinations found him mentally disturbed at the time of the killing.

Tinotenda Badza struck Chipo Madhengeni once on the neck with an axe while she was asleep at her home in Village Badza, Chivi, at around 3am on October 7, 2023.

The court heard that Badza, who was armed with the axe, went into his aunt's bedroom and attacked her, killing her instantly.

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He was later arrested in Shurugwi after villagers were alerted. He had fled the scene and dumped the axe on a nearby mountain.

However, psychiatric assessments established that Badza was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing and could not be held legally responsible for his actions.

High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda, sitting with assessors JG Nish and E Magate, returned a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

"The facts and the evidence show that the injuries suffered by the deceased were caused by the accused. The post-mortem report shows that the injuries inflicted by the accused caused the death of the deceased," the judge said.

"In the circumstances of this case, and having regard to the undisputed evidence before the court, we accept that at the time of the offence the accused was suffering from a mental disorder or defect such that he cannot at law be held responsible for his conduct."

The court heard that medical experts examined Badza after his initial appearance in court, with psychiatric evaluations confirming that he was mentally challenged.

A report by psychiatrist Dr Elena Poskotchinova, who is stationed at Ingutsheni Central Hospital, found that Badza was suffering from substance-induced psychosis when the offence was committed and did not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.

"In my opinion, there is a reasonable possibility that at the time of the alleged crime the accused was suffering from a mental disorder. Substance Induced Psychosis. He was mentally disturbed to such an extent that he should not be held legally responsible for his actions," the report stated.

The psychiatrist also warned that Badza was dangerous to society and required a special verdict, although he was fit to stand trial.

The court ordered that Badza be returned to prison pending his transfer to Mlondolozi Special Institution or another mental health institution for further examination and treatment.

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He will remain at the institution until he is released in accordance with the law.

The post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Godfrey Zimbwa at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on October 8, 2023, concluded that Madhengeni died from haemorrhagic shock and a neck laceration.

Badza had pleaded not guilty to murder. The State and defence agreed that the appropriate outcome was a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity under section 29(2) of the Mental Health Act.