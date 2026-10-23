South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs, Raja and CS Sfaxien Face Tricky Return Ties As TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage Places Go On the Line

The road to the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 Group Stage is entering its final stretch, with some of Africa's biggest clubs facing difficult assignments as the Second Preliminary Round return matches take place this weekend.

South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs, Morocco's Raja Club Athletic and Tunisia's CS Sfaxien are among the established clubs facing potentially tricky encounters, while ambitious challengers Red Arrows, Black Bulls and AS Real Bamako will seek to turn their impressive first-leg performances into places in the group stage.

The weekend's action will feature 14 return fixtures, with Algeria's USM Alger already assured of their place in the next phase following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea's Panthers FC. One tie involving Algeria's CR Belouizdad and Mauritania's AS Douanes also remains outstanding.

The results of the opening legs have left several clubs facing the prospect of early elimination, while others are within touching distance of the group stage after producing some of the most impressive performances of the preliminary rounds.

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One of the standout encounters will take place on Friday, where Kaizer Chiefs must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Zambia's Red Arrows.

Morocco's Raja Club Athletic also face a potentially demanding encounter when they welcome Nigeria's El Kanemi Warriors to Casablanca on Friday.

The two-time TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup winners were denied victory in Nigeria after El Kanemi fought back to secure a 2-2 draw, leaving the tie finely balanced.

In Tunisia, three-time champions CS Sfaxien must overcome Côte d'Ivoire's Académie de Football Amadou Diallo after the two clubs shared a 1-1 draw in Abidjan.

Another Moroccan club, AS FAR, face a similarly delicate assignment when they host CO Korhogo on Sunday following a goalless draw in Côte d'Ivoire.

Egypt's ZED FC also have work to do when they travel to Tanzania to face Azam FC after they played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg while their compatriots Al Ahly will be hoping to complete qualification when they host Uganda's Kitara FC on Sunday with a 2-1 advantage.

While several ties remain open, other clubs have established commanding advantages.

Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli hold an emphatic 4-0 away win while DR Congo's AS Maniema Union are also in a commanding position with a 4-1 away win.

Mozambique's Black Bulls will seek to finish the job against Rwanda's Rayon Sports after securing an excellent 2-0 away victory in the opening leg while Mali's AS Real Bamako are another club well placed to advance after their 3-1 victory over Tunisia's ES Zarzis.

Algeria's USM Alger have already booked their place in the group stage after their scheduled opponents, Panthers FC of Equatorial Guinea, withdrew from the competition.

The outcome of the outstanding tie involving CR Belouizdad and AS Douanes will also be required to complete the group-stage line-up.

With places in the 16-team group stage at stake, the weekend presents a crucial test of experience, resilience and ambition as clubs across the continent seek to take the next step towards continental success.

The successful teams will join USM Alger in the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27, where the pursuit of African club football honours will continue.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 - Second-leg, Second Preliminary Round Fixtures

Friday, 23 October 2026

· Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs DC Virunga (DR Congo)

· Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) vs Red Arrows (Zambia)

· Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) vs El Kanemi Warriors (Nigeria)

Saturday, 24 October 2026

· Azam FC (Tanzania) vs ZED FC (Egypt)

· AS Real Bamako (Mali) vs ES Zarzis (Tunisia)

· Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya) vs Welwalo Adigrat (Ethiopia)

· Black Bulls (Mozambique) vs Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

· CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs Académie de Football Amadou Diallo (Côte d'Ivoire)

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Sunday, 25 October 2026

· AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) vs Kabuscorp (Angola)

· AS Port Louis 2000 (Mauritius) vs Durban City (South Africa)

· ASKO de Kara (Togo) vs FC Diarra (Mali)

· Al Ahly FC (Egypt) vs Kitara FC (Uganda)

· Singida Black Stars (Tanzania) vs Tusker FC (Kenya)

· AS FAR (Morocco) vs CO Korhogo (Côte d'Ivoire)

Already Qualified

· USM Alger (Algeria) - Qualified following the withdrawal of Panthers FC (Equatorial Guinea).

Outstanding tie

· CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs AS Douanes (Mauritania) - Fixture details to be confirmed.

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, please visit www.cafonline.com.

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CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com