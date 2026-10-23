South Africa: Immigrant Drivers Too Scared to Enter Gauteng Townships

"Independent contractors" for delivery services are being targeted by vigilantes

Immigrant delivery drivers say they have been attacked, robbed and chased away in Soweto, Thokoza and parts of Johannesburg.

Some drivers now refuse to deliver to these areas. One driver said they do not report incidents to the police because officers ask undocumented drivers for bribes.

Drivers are treated as "independent contractors", not employees. They say their accounts are suspended if their immigration documents expire. They say they earn about R1,500 a week after expenses.

Robert Mwakikunga used to deliver orders for Uber Eats as far as Soweto and Thokoza, but things changed in April when an anti-immigrant campaign by anti-immigration group March and March led to attacks on delivery drivers from other African countries.

Mwakikunga, who is from Malawi, said many immigrant drivers have been attacked in Soweto, Thokoza and other hotspot areas around Joburg. Some bikes were burnt or seized, he said. Several of his colleagues have returned to Malawi.

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He said he started avoiding taking orders for hotspot areas. In August, he took a chance and accepted a food delivery to Soweto. Along the way, a group of men stopped him and took the food and his phone. They warned him to never return.

"It's no longer safe to do deliveries because I'm a foreigner. But if I go back home, how will I look after my family?" asked Mwakikunga.

Many delivery services in South Africa use "independent contractors" who use their own motorbikes. The drivers we spoke to said they earn about R1,500 a week after expenses.

Anti-immigrant protesters and vigilante groups have accused immigrant delivery drivers of taking jobs that should belong to South Africans. They hang around malls and on roads leading into the townships, stopping immigrants from entering, drivers told GroundUp.

Odah Uchenna, originally from Nigeria, has worked as a food delivery driver for Mr D for more than three years. Earlier this month, a group of men stole his order while he was delivering in Thokoza. He reported the order as undeliverable on the app.

He said hostility has increased and immigrant drivers are often chased from parking areas around Johannesburg.

Uchenna has an asylum seeker permit and has also applied for a waiver with the intention of applying for a general work visa.

"It is not easy for us to seek help from police during attacks because they solicit bribes from undocumented drivers," said Uchenna.

Silencer Ashasha, also from Malawi, delivers for Uber Eats. During recent anti-immigrant protests, he stayed at home to keep safe.

Ashasha said a fellow driver was chased away by South African delivery drivers in Thokoza and told that only locals could deliver in the area. Ashasha is now scared to accept orders from the township.

"The government has succumbed to pressure from xenophobic groups. They should give African migrants documents to make life easier for us," he said.

Solumuzi Seqobo, from Zimbabwe, delivers for Takealot. He said companies should assist drivers in applying for proper documentation. He said companies suspend their accounts if their immigration documents expire.

Mpumi Mavi, spokesperson for Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS), which runs Mr D and Takealot deliveries, said the company is aware of the heightened tensions surrounding foreign-national delivery drivers and the risks of intimidation and violence.

"During the March and March national shutdown on 30 June 2026, incidents of intimidation were reported to us in several areas across the country. In response, TFS restricted collections and deliveries in affected areas to protect driver partners and customers," said Mavi.

She added that no further incidents have been escalated to TFS from hotspot areas since then.

Mavi said that where a delivery cannot be completed safely, driver partners are permitted to report the order as undeliverable in accordance with established safety procedures. Additional measures may include temporarily suspending deliveries in affected areas, restricting deliveries after certain hours or making adjustments to operating requirements to reduce drivers' exposure to risk. Incidents of intimidation or violence are reported to authorities.

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"The safety of our driver partners is a priority, particularly during periods of unrest or where threats of violence have been reported," she said.

"The police in Gauteng are aware of concerns regarding alleged attacks and acts of violence targeting foreign nationals amid recent anti-immigrant unrest," said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

"Allegations that police officers demand bribes from foreign nationals seeking to report criminal incidents are taken seriously and must be reported to ensure that proper processes are followed and appropriate action is taken against those found to have acted unlawfully."