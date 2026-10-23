Africa: Giants Fight for Survival As Surprise Contenders Eye Historic TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Group Stage Places

The battle for survival in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 reaches a decisive stage this weekend, with some of Africa's most decorated clubs facing the prospect of early elimination as ambitious challengers seek to complete major upsets and secure places in the Group Stage.

Four-time African champions Espérance, Algeria's MC Alger and Angola's Petro Atlético must overturn damaging first-leg defeats when the remaining 15 Second Preliminary Round return matches are played from Friday, 23 October to Sunday, 25 October 2026.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns also face a crucial test after being held to a goalless draw by Angola's Wiliete, while five-time winners TP Mazembe must find a way past Tunisia's Club Africain to keep their continental ambitions alive.

The high-stakes weekend follows the qualification of Tanzania's Young Africans, who became the first club to secure a place in the group stage after defeating Madagascar's CFFA 4-1 on Wednesday to complete an emphatic 8-1 aggregate victory.

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With Young Africans already through, 15 places remain available in the group stage, which is scheduled to begin at the end of November.

One of the most intriguing encounters will see Espérance attempt to rescue their campaign when they host Swehly SC in Tunisia on Saturday with the Libyans winning the first-leg 1-0 and standing just 90 minutes away from one of the biggest achievements in their continental history.

Another heavyweight facing a difficult assignment is MC Alger, who welcome Nigeria's Rangers International on Friday needing to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat.

A similarly compelling contest awaits Angola's Petro Atlético, who host Zimbabwe's Scottland FC after a 2-0 defeat in the opening encounter.

Sundowns also face a difficult clash when they welcome Wiliete to Pretoria after the South African giants were held to a 0-0 draw in Angola.

Another major contest will take place in Tunisia on Sunday, where Club Africain host five-time African champions TP Mazembe after the two sides shared a 1-1 draw in Lubumbashi.

While several established clubs are under pressure, others will be looking to complete qualification after strong performances in the first legs.

Morocco's RS Berkane take a 2-0 advantage into Saturday's home match against Sierra Leone's Star Sport Academy, while Sudan's Al Hilal will seek to protect a similar lead against Ethiopia's Sidama Bunna on Sunday.

Cameroon's Colombe Sportive also have a commanding position following their impressive 2-0 away victory over Senegal's Teungueth FC, putting them within reach of the group stage.

Tanzania could have two representatives in the next phase, with Simba favourites to join Young Africans after recording a remarkable 6-1 away victory over Equatorial Guinea's 15 de Agosto on Wednesday.

Egyptian clubs Pyramids FC and Zamalek will both be seeking to finish the job at home on Saturday following their respective 1-0 away victories against South Sudan's El Merriekh Bentiu and Rwanda's APR FC.

South Africa's Orlando Pirates are also well positioned after securing a 1-0 victory away to Namibia's African Stars, although they will need another disciplined performance in the return encounter.

Elsewhere, Côte d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas will be hoping to make home advantage count against Morocco's MAS de Fès following their 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Guinea's Horoya AC travel to face Sudan's Al Merriekh with a slender 1-0 lead, while Mauritania's FC Nouadhibou must overturn a 2-1 deficit against Côte d'Ivoire's FC San Pedro.

The narrow margins in several of these encounters mean the outcome of the qualification battles remains uncertain, with the possibility of further surprises as clubs fight to remain in contention for continental glory.

The 15 successful clubs will join Young Africans in the 16-team group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 - Second-leg, Second Preliminary Round Fixtures

Friday, 23 October 2026

· Petro Atlético (Angola) vs Scottland FC (Zimbabwe)

· Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Wiliete de Benguela (Angola)

· Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs African Stars (Namibia)

· MC Alger (Algeria) vs Rangers International (Nigeria)

Saturday, 24 October 2026

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· Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) vs Swehly SC (Libya)

· Al Merriekh (Sudan) vs Horoya AC (Guinea)

· Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs El Merriekh Bentiu (South Sudan)

· Zamalek SC (Egypt) vs APR FC (Rwanda)

· RS Berkane (Morocco) vs Star Sport Academy (Sierra Leone)

Sunday, 25 October 2026

· Simba SC (Tanzania) vs 15 de Agosto (Equatorial Guinea)

· Colombe Sportive (Cameroon) vs Teungueth FC (Senegal)

· Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) vs Sidama Bunna (Ethiopia)

· ASEC Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire) vs MAS de Fès (Morocco)

· Club Africain (Tunisia) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

· FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania) vs FC San Pedro (Côte d'Ivoire)

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, please visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Enquiries:

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com