Uganda: Take Parliament to the People, Tayebwa Tells Committee Chairs

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has urged parliamentary committee chairpersons to take Parliament closer to the people through regular field visits.

He said this initiative can improve legislative debates, strengthen oversight, enhance Parliament's public image and help the institution achieve its vision of becoming a "transformed, independent and people-centred Parliament."

"Can we take Parliament to the people? That will help improve the image of Parliament. The best way to take Parliament to the people is not people coming to Parliament," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa made the remarks on Thursday while opening a quarterly meeting of sectoral committee chairpersons, regional and zonal whips at Mestil Hotel in Kampala. The meeting, convened by Chief Whip Jane Ruth Aceng, was intended to assess their performance during the first quarter.

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He urged committees to visit communities and assess the implementation of government programmes firsthand, saying the information gathered would help MPs make informed decisions when scrutinising ministerial policy statements.

"Let the committees go to the field. Go and be felt. Going to the field doesn't mean that you should bring a report to Parliament. No, you will get information which will enable you to do your work when you're processing ministerial policy statements," Tayebwa said.

He noted that the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, upon taking office, committed funds previously held under his office to parliamentary committees to ensure they are adequately funded to carry out oversight activities.

Tayebwa also asked MPs to play a critical role in translating Musevenomics, Uganda's homegrown economic philosophy, into laws, budget priorities and stronger oversight of government programmes to accelerate economic transformation.

He said Parliament should ensure the philosophy moves beyond political branding to become a practical framework for increasing production, creating wealth and improving household incomes.

"Parliament must anchor Musevenomics in law and in the budget," Tayebwa said, identifying legislation, funding and oversight as key tools for its implementation.

Musevenomics combines market efficiency, strategic government guidance and social inclusion. Its principles include value addition, industrialisation, infrastructure development, regional integration, fighting corruption and human capital development.

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Tayebwa identified five priorities for Parliament: promoting value addition through legislation, funding infrastructure that supports production, strengthening oversight of the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, legislating for land consolidation and tenure security, and championing regional integration to expand markets.

On value addition, he called for Uganda to move away from exporting raw materials towards processing, packaging and branding products locally.

"No more export of raw coffee beans, raw dairy, raw minerals. We must roast, grind, process, package and brand from Uganda," he said.

He also emphasised accountability in government programmes, saying Parliament must ensure public funds reach intended beneficiaries and support productive activities.